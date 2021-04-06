Montana reports 218 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Montana added 218 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the number of people fully vaccinated against the virus surpassed 215,000.

Active cases in the state are at 961 as of Tuesday. The state's case mapping and information website recorded 11 more deaths, for a total of 1,477.

Monday did not see any new cases or deaths recorded, after the database underwent a routine update, according to the joint information center.

The 11 deaths recorded Tuesday occurred between January and March, according to JIC, and were found during ongoing reconciliation of death records between county health departments and the state database.

Of the deaths added Tuesday, five occurred in Cascade County, which has seen 156 deaths total. Lincoln and Musselshell counties each saw two additional deaths, and Hill and Park counties each saw one death.

Health care workers in Montana have administered 534,000 vaccine doses since December 2020. As of Tuesday, 215,022 state residents were considered fully vaccinated.