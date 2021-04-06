Montana reports 218 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Montana added 218 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the number of people fully vaccinated against the virus surpassed 215,000.
Active cases in the state are at 961 as of Tuesday. The state's case mapping and information website recorded 11 more deaths, for a total of 1,477.
Monday did not see any new cases or deaths recorded, after the database underwent a routine update, according to the joint information center.
The 11 deaths recorded Tuesday occurred between January and March, according to JIC, and were found during ongoing reconciliation of death records between county health departments and the state database.
Of the deaths added Tuesday, five occurred in Cascade County, which has seen 156 deaths total. Lincoln and Musselshell counties each saw two additional deaths, and Hill and Park counties each saw one death.
Health care workers in Montana have administered 534,000 vaccine doses since December 2020. As of Tuesday, 215,022 state residents were considered fully vaccinated.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting the last required dose of a vaccine.
The number of people hospitalized to the virus dropped to 33 Tuesday. In total, there have been 4,816 hospitalizations due to the virus.
Montana has reported 105,333 cumulative COVID-19 cases since last March. Of those people infected, 102,895 are considered to be recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing issues related to contracting the virus.
Another 2,705 COVID-19 tests were completed by Tuesday. The statewide testing total has reached 1,216,736.
Counties added the following number of cases in Tuesday's update:
- Gallatin County with 62 (262 active)
- Yellowstone County with 28 (113 active)
- Ravalli County with 22 (56 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with 17 (59 active)
- Missoula County with 16 (90 active)
- Silver Bow County with 13 (59 active)
- Flathead County with 12 (61 active)
- Park County with nine (33 active)
- Lincoln County with eight (22 active)
- Cascade County with seven (48 active)
- Fergus County with four (seven active)
- Hill County with four (four active)
- Rosebud County with three (five active)
- Custer County with two (six active)
- Musselshell County with two (11 active)
- Sweet Grass County with two (three active)
- Beaverhead County with one (four active)
- Carbon County with one (one active)
- Richland County with one (one active)
- Roosevelt County with one (six active)
- Sanders County with one (three active)
- Stillwater County with one (four active)
- Toole County with one (two active)