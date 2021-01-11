Montana reports 228 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Montana reported 228 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 death of one person in an update Monday morning to the state case mapping and information website.
Statewide. 4,922 active case were reported. The death total reached 1,057 people Monday morning.
Yellowstone County reported the COVID-19 related death of a man in his 70s. He died Jan. 8 at a Billings hospital. Yellowstone County has reported 14,470 COVID-19 cases, 170 deaths and 931 hospitalizations among residents.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that based on current data available as of 7 a.m. Monday morning, 71,950 vaccine doses had been distributed in Montana and 31,444 people had received their first vaccine dose.
That equates to 6,732 doses distributed per 100,000 population and 2,942 first doses received per 100,000 population.
A total of 207 active hospitalizations were reported Monday. Montana has had 3,853 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Three out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Sunday reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Five out of 10 large hospitals on Sunday reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.
The state has reported 86,653 cases. Of those people infected 80,674 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.
Another 3,189 tests were completed by Monday to bring the state testing total to 845,439
Counties reported the following number of cases in the Monday update:
- Lake with 41 (93 active)
- Gallatin with 39 (511 active)
- Flathead with 33 (383 active)
- Missoula with 28 (406 active)
- Yellowstone with 23 (1,171 active)
- Cascade with 20 (456 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 17 (538 active)
- Sanders with seven (26 active)
- Rosebud with four (28 active)
- Hill with three (82 active)
- Chouteau with two (34 active)
- Fergus with 2 (68 active)
- Madison with two (33 active)
- Park with two (58 active)
- Dawson with one (15 active)
- Lincoln with one (85 active)
- McCone with one (four active)
- Powell with one (36 active)
- Wheatland with one (17 active)