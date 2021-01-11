Montana reports 228 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Montana reported 228 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 death of one person in an update Monday morning to the state case mapping and information website.

Statewide. 4,922 active case were reported. The death total reached 1,057 people Monday morning.

Yellowstone County reported the COVID-19 related death of a man in his 70s. He died Jan. 8 at a Billings hospital. Yellowstone County has reported 14,470 COVID-19 cases, 170 deaths and 931 hospitalizations among residents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that based on current data available as of 7 a.m. Monday morning, 71,950 vaccine doses had been distributed in Montana and 31,444 people had received their first vaccine dose.

That equates to 6,732 doses distributed per 100,000 population and 2,942 first doses received per 100,000 population.

A total of 207 active hospitalizations were reported Monday. Montana has had 3,853 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.