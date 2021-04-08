Montana reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Montana reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and the deaths of five more residents due to the virus have been confirmed.

The number of confirmed active cases in the state rose to 1,005, according to the latest update to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website. The additional deaths bring the statewide tally by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to 1,494.

Montana healthcare workers have administered nearly 560,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since December 2020, with 226,878 state residents now considered to be fully immunized. A person is considered to be completely inoculated against the virus two weeks after receiving the final required vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of people hospitalized due to the virus rose to 40 on Thursday, up from 34 the previous day. The virus has put a total of 4,838 Montanans in the hospital since the start of the pandemic.