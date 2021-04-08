Montana reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Montana reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and the deaths of five more residents due to the virus have been confirmed.
The number of confirmed active cases in the state rose to 1,005, according to the latest update to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website. The additional deaths bring the statewide tally by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to 1,494.
Montana healthcare workers have administered nearly 560,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since December 2020, with 226,878 state residents now considered to be fully immunized. A person is considered to be completely inoculated against the virus two weeks after receiving the final required vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The number of people hospitalized due to the virus rose to 40 on Thursday, up from 34 the previous day. The virus has put a total of 4,838 Montanans in the hospital since the start of the pandemic.
Following the state’s first cases in March of last year, 105,750 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Among those who have tested positive, 103,251 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the CDC for a person to leave isolation without infecting others. That does not necessarily mean that health issues caused by the virus, like fatigue and loss of taste and smell, do not still linger.
Another 8,494 COVID-19 tests were completed by Thursday. The statewide testing total has reached 1,229,123.
Counties added the following number of cases in Thursday’s update:
- Gallatin County with 95 (302 active)
- Cascade County with 35 (53 active)
- Missoula County with 20 (98 active)
- Ravalli County with 17 (57 active)
- Flathead County with 14 (63 active)
- Yellowstone County with 12 (114 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with 10 (64 active)
- Lake County with five (24 active)
- Roosevelt County with five (14 active)
- Broadwater County with three (22 active)
- Jefferson County with three (six active)
- Madison County with three (eight active)
- Deer Lodge County with two (11 active)
- Teton County with two (three active)
- Carbon County with one (two active)
- Dawson County with one (one active)
- Hill County with one (five active)
- Lincoln County with one (24 active)
- Phillips County with one (six active)
- Richland County with one (two active)