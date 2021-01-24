Montana reports 246 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in Sunday update

Montana reported 246 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 deaths of 10 more people Sunday in a morning update to the case mapping and information website.

The state had 4,620 active cases as of the update. COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 1,151 Montanans since last March.

Counties added the following number of deaths in the Sunday update:

Broadwater with one (three people total)

Cascade with four (128 people total)

Flathead with one (61 people total)

Lewis and Clark with one (59 people total)

Missoula with one (75 people total)

Powell with two (seven people total)

The number of people actively hospitalized statewide was 135 as of the Sunday update. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Montana have reached 4,125.

Six out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity Friday, according to the most recent snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Five out of the 10 large hospitals in the state also reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same report.