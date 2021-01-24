Montana reports 246 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in Sunday update

Montana reported 246 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 deaths of 10 more people Sunday in a morning update to the case mapping and information website.
The state had 4,620 active cases as of the update. COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 1,151 Montanans since last March.
Counties added the following number of deaths in the Sunday update:
- Broadwater with one (three people total)
- Cascade with four (128 people total)
- Flathead with one (61 people total)
- Lewis and Clark with one (59 people total)
- Missoula with one (75 people total)
- Powell with two (seven people total)
The number of people actively hospitalized statewide was 135 as of the Sunday update. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Montana have reached 4,125.
Six out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity Friday, according to the most recent snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Five out of the 10 large hospitals in the state also reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same report.
Montana had administered 76,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses by Saturday, according to a social media update from Gov. Greg Gianforte. Gianforte also announced that 14,525 Montanans had been fully immunized by vaccination.
That's up slightly on both fronts from numbers reported last Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC showed Montana having administered 72,544 doses with 13,235 people having received two or more doses.
Montana has had 119,500 doses distributed, or 11,181 per 100,000 population. On a per 100,000 population basis 6,788 doses have been administered. For first doses 5,547 people per 100,000 population have received first doses and 1,238 people per 100,000 population have received a second dose.
Montana has totaled 91,652 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 85,881 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.
Another 4,933 tests were completed by Sunday. The statewide testing total reached 911,686 with the most recent round of testing.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Sunday update:
- Lewis and Clark with 36 (371 active)
- Flathead with 35 (671 active)
- Missoula with 31 (322 active)
- Yellowstone with 31 (989 active)
- Gallatin with 29 (412 active)
- Cascade with 18 (563 active)
- Sanders with 14 (23 active)
- Powell with eight (29 active)
- Lincoln with seven (104 active
- Deer Lodge with five (53 active)
- Carbon with three (20 active)
- Hill with three (22 active)
- Lake with three (89 active)
- Park with three (88 active)
- Daniels with two (16 active)
- Madison with two (34 active)
- Roosevelt with two (25 active)
- Silver Bow with two (128 active)
- Teton with two (24 active)
- Treasure County with two (six active)
- Valley with two (15 active)
- Beaverhead with one (13 active)
- Big Horn with one (134 active)
- Chouteau with one (seven active)
- Pondera with one (17 active)
- Sheridan with one (one active)
- Toole with one (seven active)