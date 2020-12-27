Montana reports 284 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in Sunday update

Montana reported 284 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 deaths of five more people in an update Sunday morning to the state case mapping and information website.

Active cases were reported at 6,127. The death total reached 924 people Sunday morning.

A total of 200 active hospitalizations were reported. Montana has had 3,451 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Two out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Saturday reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Five out of 10 large hospitals on Saturday reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.

The state has reported 79,780 cases. Of those people infected 72,729 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.

Another 1,578 tests were completed by Sunday to bring the state testing total to 780,119.

Counties reported the following number of cases in the Sunday update: