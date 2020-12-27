Montana reports 284 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in Sunday update

Montana reported 284 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 deaths of five more people in an update Sunday morning to the state case mapping and information website.
Active cases were reported at 6,127. The death total reached 924 people Sunday morning.
A total of 200 active hospitalizations were reported. Montana has had 3,451 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Two out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Saturday reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Five out of 10 large hospitals on Saturday reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.
The state has reported 79,780 cases. Of those people infected 72,729 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.
Another 1,578 tests were completed by Sunday to bring the state testing total to 780,119.
Counties reported the following number of cases in the Sunday update:
- Lewis and Clark with 49 (713 active)
- Flathead with 42 (454 active)
- Yellowstone with 37 (1,629 active)
- Gallatin with 34 (261 active)
- Missoula with 31 (440 active)
- Silver Bow with 18 (96 active)
- Cascade with 16 (982 active)
- Lincoln with 14 (94 active)
- Lake with six (88 active)
- Mineral with six (26 active)
- Beaverhead with four (26 active)
- Hill with four (72 active)
- Dawson with three (41 active)
- Fergus with three (60 active)
- Rosebud with three (23 active)
- Blaine with two (30 active)
- Carbon with two (nine active)
- Chouteau with two (24 active)
- Deer Lodge with two (21 active)
- Richland with two (35 active)
- Sweet Grass with two (four active)
- Madison with one (13 active)
- Park with one (103 active)