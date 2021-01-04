Montana reports 288 COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Montana reported 288 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 deaths of three more people in an update Monday morning to the state case mapping and information website.
Statewide 5,056 active case were reported. The death total reached 975 people Monday morning.
Three deaths were reported in Yellowstone County where RiverStone Health is reporting more than 14,000 total cases and 165 total COVID-19 deaths.
One of the people who died was described by the health department as a woman in her 80s. She died Dec. 30 at a Billings hospital. The next day a woman in her 70s died at a Billings hospital. Also on Dec. 31 a man in his 80s died at what RiverStone described as a "local long-term care facility."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that based on current data available as of 7 a.m. Monday morning 52,450 vaccine doses had been distributed in Montana and 23,518 people had received their first vaccine dose.
That equates to 4,907 doses distributed per 100,000 population and 2,200 first doses received per 100,000 population. Based on the per 100,000 population figures Montana is one of only nine states in the country where more than 2,000 people per 100,000 population have received their first vaccine dose.
A total of 191 active hospitalizations were reported. Montana has had 3,650 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Four out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Sunday reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Three out of 10 large hospitals on Sunday reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.
The state has reported 82,664 cases. Of those people infected 76,663 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.
Another 15,084 tests were completed by Monday to bring the state testing total to 810,880.
Counties reported the following number of cases in the Monday update:
- Ravalli with 41 (150 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 36 (607 active)
- Missoula with 31 (331 active)
- Flathead with 28 (523 active)
- Jefferson with 21 (73 active)
- Yellowstone with 21 (1,280 active)
- Lake with 13 (74 active)
- Gallatin with 11 (386 active)
- Hill with 10 (52 active)
- Cascade with nine (664 active)
- Richland with nine (37 active)
- Beaverhead with eight (24 active)
- Lincoln with eight (73 active)
- Glacier with four (43 active)
- Madison with four (20 active)
- Carbon with three (19 active)
- Fergus with three (54 active)
- Stillwater with three (35 active)
- Musselshell with two (nine active)
- Chouteau with one (26 active)
- Golden Valley with one (eight active)
- Park with one (101 active)
- Petroleum with one (one active)
- Roosevelt with one (21 active)
- Teton with one (11 active)