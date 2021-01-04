Montana reports 288 COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Montana reported 288 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 deaths of three more people in an update Monday morning to the state case mapping and information website.

Statewide 5,056 active case were reported. The death total reached 975 people Monday morning.

Three deaths were reported in Yellowstone County where RiverStone Health is reporting more than 14,000 total cases and 165 total COVID-19 deaths.

One of the people who died was described by the health department as a woman in her 80s. She died Dec. 30 at a Billings hospital. The next day a woman in her 70s died at a Billings hospital. Also on Dec. 31 a man in his 80s died at what RiverStone described as a "local long-term care facility."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that based on current data available as of 7 a.m. Monday morning 52,450 vaccine doses had been distributed in Montana and 23,518 people had received their first vaccine dose.

That equates to 4,907 doses distributed per 100,000 population and 2,200 first doses received per 100,000 population. Based on the per 100,000 population figures Montana is one of only nine states in the country where more than 2,000 people per 100,000 population have received their first vaccine dose.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}