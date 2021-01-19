Montana reports 295 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 163 people. Total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 3,992 people Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Five out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity Monday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from DPHHS. Three out of the 10 large hospitals also reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same report.

The CDC vaccine tracking map had yet to be updated by 10 a.m. Tuesday. Gianforte announced Tuesday morning that the state had administered 57,221 vaccine doses, with 9,408 Montanans considered fully immunized through vaccination.

Montana has totaled 89,864 COVID-19 cases since last March. Of those people infected 83,825 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.

Another 2,260 tests were completed by Tuesday. The statewide testing total hit 883,672 with the most recent round of testing.

Counties added the following number of cases in the Tuesday update: