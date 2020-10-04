Montana reports 298 COVID-19 cases Sunday; statewide active cases at 4,851

A day after reporting a new record high for cases reported in a single day, Montana reported another 298 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to updated information fro the state's Joint Information Center.

The Sunday update by the information center relies on data submitted to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The state reported 187 total deaths on Sunday and 191 active hospitalizations. A total of 744 people have been hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19.

Another 2,630 tests were recently completed for a total of 357,413 tests.

The new cases bring the state's active case total to 4,851, more than double where it was two weeks ago. A total of 14,635 people in Montana have been confirmed to have COVID-19, and of those people 9,597 are considered recovered.

A week ago Montana had 3,155 active cases, 12,107 total confirmed cases and 8,779 recoveries.

Two weeks ago the state had 2,335 active cases, 10,299 total confirmed cases and 7,807 recoveries.

Ten counties had a double digit number of new cases in the state's report Sunday.