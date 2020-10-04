Montana reports 298 COVID-19 cases Sunday; statewide active cases at 4,851

A day after reporting a new record high for cases reported in a single day, Montana reported another 298 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to updated information fro the state's Joint Information Center.
The Sunday update by the information center relies on data submitted to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The state reported 187 total deaths on Sunday and 191 active hospitalizations. A total of 744 people have been hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19.
Another 2,630 tests were recently completed for a total of 357,413 tests.
The new cases bring the state's active case total to 4,851, more than double where it was two weeks ago. A total of 14,635 people in Montana have been confirmed to have COVID-19, and of those people 9,597 are considered recovered.
A week ago Montana had 3,155 active cases, 12,107 total confirmed cases and 8,779 recoveries.
Two weeks ago the state had 2,335 active cases, 10,299 total confirmed cases and 7,807 recoveries.
Ten counties had a double digit number of new cases in the state's report Sunday.
Flathead County reported the most with 75 new cases for 728 active cases. Yellowstone County added the second most with 46 cases for a total of 1,130 active cases.
Other counties reporting cases Sunday include:
- Gallatin County with 35 (313 active)
- Deer Lodge with 22 (61 active)
- Cascade with 20 (438 active)
- Hill with 17 (83 active)
- Toole with 17 (65 active)
- Lincoln with 11 (40 active)
- Rosebud with 11 (117 active)
- Ravalli with 10 (37 active)
- Jefferson with four (42 active)
- Lewis and Clark with four (165 active)
- Glacier with three (279 active)
- Powell with three (five active)
- Teton with three (19 active)
- Valley with three (47 active)
- Carbon with two (14 active)
- Granite with two (eight active)
- Pondera with two (44 active)
- Custer with one (seven active)
- Dawson with one (11 active)
- Fergus with one (10 active)
- Judith Basin with one (three active)
- Madison with one (12 active)
- Missoula with one (335 active)
- Silver Bow with one (58 active)
- Wibaux with one (10 active)
