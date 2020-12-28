Montana reports 3 COVID deaths, 224 new cases

Montana reported 224 new COVID-19 cases, and the COVID-19 related deaths of three more people, Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website.

The new cases bring the active case total in the state to 5,591. The reported death total reached 927 people on Monday.

Three recent COVID-19 deaths were announced Monday in Yellowstone County. Last Friday two men, one in his 50s and another in his 90s, died while hospitalized in Billings, according to RiverStone Health. On Sunday a man in his 60s also died at a Billings hospital. The deaths bring the county death total to 160 people.

A total of 213 active hospitalizations were reported. The state has had 3,464 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Three out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or nearing capacity Sunday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. In the same report five out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.