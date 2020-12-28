Montana reports 3 COVID deaths, 224 new cases

Montana reported 224 new COVID-19 cases, and the COVID-19 related deaths of three more people, Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website.
The new cases bring the active case total in the state to 5,591. The reported death total reached 927 people on Monday.
Three recent COVID-19 deaths were announced Monday in Yellowstone County. Last Friday two men, one in his 50s and another in his 90s, died while hospitalized in Billings, according to RiverStone Health. On Sunday a man in his 60s also died at a Billings hospital. The deaths bring the county death total to 160 people.
A total of 213 active hospitalizations were reported. The state has had 3,464 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Three out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or nearing capacity Sunday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. In the same report five out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.
The total number of cases reported in Montana reached 79,999 as of the Monday update. Of those people infected 73,481 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person to be released from isolation. A recovery does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to illness.
Another 1,899 tests were completed by Monday to bring the state testing total to 782,018.
Counties reported the following number of cases Monday:
- Missoula with 46 (392 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 42 (668 active)
- Yellowstone with 29 (1,516)
- Silver Bow with 21 (89 active)
- Jefferson with 19 (78 active)
- Cascade with 18 (851 active)
- Flathead with 17 (438 active)
- Gallatin with 14 (267 active)
- Powell with four (10 active)
- Lincoln with three (86 active)
- Phillips with three (20 active)
- Glacier with two (37 active)
- Hill with two (60 active)
- Beaverhead with one (25 active)
- Broadwater with one (18 active
- Chouteau with one (25 active)
- Park with one (83 active)