Montana reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 527 cases Saturday

Montana reported 527 COVID-19 cases, and the COVID-19 related deaths of three more people Saturday morning in an update to the state case mapping and information website.

After the update, the state's active case total was at 6,230. The newly reported deaths bring the death total to 919 people. The new numbers reflect added cases from both Thursday and Friday, since no update was provided on the Christmas holiday.

Montana reported 216 active COVID-19 hospitalizations Saturday with 3,429 total COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.

Cumulatively, the state has reported 79,433 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected, 72,284 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.

Another 6,848 tests were reported Saturday for a total of 778,541 tests.

Counties added the following cases in the Saturday update:

Missoula with 82 (414 active)

Yellowstone with 76 (1,598 active)

Lewis and Clark with 69 (766 active)

Flathead with 57 (492 active)

Gallatin with 52 (225 active)

Cascade with 21 (1,009 active)

Silver Bow with 21 (130 active)

Lincoln with 19 (89 active)

Ravalli with 14 (192 active)

Richland with 14 (36 active)

Hill with 11 (82 active)

Roosevelt with nine (103 active)

Madison with eight (20 active)

Custer with seven (63 active)

Dawson with six (38 active)

Park with six (117 active)

Stillwater with six (43 active)

Wheatland with six (23 active)

Lake with five (83 active)

Mineral with five (26 active)

Blaine with four (29 active)

Broadwater with four (18 active)

Pondera with four (11 active)

Teton with four (13 active)

Deer Lodge with three (22 active)

Fergus with three (57 active)

Jefferson with two (68 active)

Phillips with two (26 active)

Carter with one (two active)

Chouteau with one (34 active)

McCone with one (nine active)

Powell with one (18 active)

Sweet Grass with one (three active)

Toole with one (10 active)

Wibaux with one (five active)

