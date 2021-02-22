Montana reports 32 COVID-19 cases, 731 more people fully vaccinated

Montana reported its lowest number of COVID-19 cases in nearly 6 months on Monday with an additional 32 cases.
That is the first time the state has reported fewer than 100 cases in a daily update since mid-September. On Sept. 15 the state added 86 cases.
Active statewide cases were at 2,170 as of Monday compared to 2,735 last Monday, and 3,220 two weeks before.
The drop in cases in Montana falls in line with a nationwide decrease in new cases that began in the middle of January, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There has been a downward trend in cases nationally for a little more than a month. The highest 7-day moving average occurred on Jan. 11 and was just fewer than 250,000. The current 7-day average is 77,385 cases, which is about a 68% decline.
The state did not report any deaths Monday, leaving the total number of deaths attributed to the disease at 1,341. Nationally, the U.S. neared 500,000 deaths from the disease on Monday.
Another 1,864 vaccine doses were administered by Monday. A total of 216,383 have been administered statewide.
The number of fully vaccinated Montanans increased by 731, for a total of 68,191. That's roughly a little less than 6% of the population that have been fully immunized.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top adviser on the COVID-19 pandemic and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Missoula residents during a University of Montana presentation on Wednesday that 70 to 85% of the population would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.
Active COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 78 on Monday. Cumulatively the state has seen 4,527 hospitalizations.
Montana has reported 98,810 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected, 95,299 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.
Another 1,491 tests were completed by Monday to bring the statewide testing total to 1,050,392.
Counties added the following number of cases on Monday:
- Missoula County with 11 cases (141 active)
- Flathead County with eight cases (376 active)
- Jefferson County with two cases (12 active)
- Yellowstone County with two cases (581 active)
- Broadwater County with one case (17 active)
- Daniels County with one case (two active)
- Fergus County with one case (17 active)
- Glacier County with one case (16 active)
- Madison County with one case (18 active)
- Park County with one case (58 active)
- Richland County with one case (16 active)
- Stillwater County with one case (seven active)
- Wheatland County with one case (five active)