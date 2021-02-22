Montana reports 32 COVID-19 cases, 731 more people fully vaccinated

Montana reported its lowest number of COVID-19 cases in nearly 6 months on Monday with an additional 32 cases.

That is the first time the state has reported fewer than 100 cases in a daily update since mid-September. On Sept. 15 the state added 86 cases.

Active statewide cases were at 2,170 as of Monday compared to 2,735 last Monday, and 3,220 two weeks before.

The drop in cases in Montana falls in line with a nationwide decrease in new cases that began in the middle of January, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There has been a downward trend in cases nationally for a little more than a month. The highest 7-day moving average occurred on Jan. 11 and was just fewer than 250,000. The current 7-day average is 77,385 cases, which is about a 68% decline.

The state did not report any deaths Monday, leaving the total number of deaths attributed to the disease at 1,341. Nationally, the U.S. neared 500,000 deaths from the disease on Monday.

Another 1,864 vaccine doses were administered by Monday. A total of 216,383 have been administered statewide.

