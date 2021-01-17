Montana reports 341 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in Sunday update

Montana reported 341 COVID-19 cases and the deaths of four more people in an update Sunday morning to the state case mapping and information website.
The website relies on information shared by county health departments with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Active cases in the state reached 5,147 after the update and the new deaths brought the state death total to 1,092 people.
As of the week ending Jan. 8, the number of weekly cases had begun to increase after declining every week in December, according to an interim epidemiological analysis released last week by DPHHS.
From Jan. 2 through Jan. 8 the state reported 4,000 new cases for the first time since the week ending on Dec. 18.
Case growth in the state reached its high during the month of November when an average of 7,000 cases were reported each week.
In Sunday's update, active hospitalizations around the state had reached 172. Total hospitalizations are at 3,962 people.
Five out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity in a Friday snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from DPHHS. Five out of the 10 large hospitals also reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same Friday report. DPHHS updates its snapshot reports Monday through Friday.
As of Friday morning the CDC reported that out of 98,500 doses distributed to Montana, 41,160 people had received their first vaccine dose and 8,193 people have received their second doses.
Montana has reported 89,393 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 83,154 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.
Another 4,785 tests were completed by Sunday to bring the statewide testing total to 879,728.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Sunday update:
- Flathead with 87 (506 active)
- Missoula with 70 (452 active)
- Gallatin with 47 (613 active)
- Yellowstone with 26 (1,077 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 21 (518 active)
- Cascade with 17 (595 active)
- Lincoln with 15 (105 active)
- Madison with eight (66 active)
- Ravalli with six (101 active)
- Lake with five (110 active)
- Park with five (84 active)
- Beaverhead with four (24 active)
- Deer Lodge with four (26 active)
- Hill with four (51 active)
- Teton with four (19 active)
- Daniels with three (17 active)
- Richland with three (15 active)
- Fergus with two (86 active)
- Mineral with two (seven active)
- Stillwater with two (10 active)
- Treasure with two (three active)
- Carbon with one (29 active)
- Granite with one (12 active)
- Jefferson with one (41 active)
- Powell with one (26 active)