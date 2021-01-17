Montana reports 341 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in Sunday update

Montana reported 341 COVID-19 cases and the deaths of four more people in an update Sunday morning to the state case mapping and information website.

The website relies on information shared by county health departments with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Active cases in the state reached 5,147 after the update and the new deaths brought the state death total to 1,092 people.

As of the week ending Jan. 8, the number of weekly cases had begun to increase after declining every week in December, according to an interim epidemiological analysis released last week by DPHHS.

From Jan. 2 through Jan. 8 the state reported 4,000 new cases for the first time since the week ending on Dec. 18.

Case growth in the state reached its high during the month of November when an average of 7,000 cases were reported each week.

In Sunday's update, active hospitalizations around the state had reached 172. Total hospitalizations are at 3,962 people.

