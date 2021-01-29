Montana reports 353 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths Friday

Montana reported 353 COVID-19 cases and the deaths of 17 more people in an update Friday to the state case mapping and information website.

As of the update, Montana had 3,728 active cases and a death total of 1,227 people.

The number of vaccine doses administered in the state rose by 6,681 for a total of 99,248. The number of fully vaccinated Montanans increased by 2,890 to reach 24,519 people.

The number of people statewide actively hospitalized with COVID-19 heading into Friday was 103. The state has had 4,217 hospitalizations since March.

Five out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity Thursday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Four out of the 10 large hospitals in the state also reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same report.

Montana has reported 93,246 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected, 88,291 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.

