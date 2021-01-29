Montana reports 353 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths Friday

Montana reported 353 COVID-19 cases and the deaths of 17 more people in an update Friday to the state case mapping and information website.
As of the update, Montana had 3,728 active cases and a death total of 1,227 people.
The number of vaccine doses administered in the state rose by 6,681 for a total of 99,248. The number of fully vaccinated Montanans increased by 2,890 to reach 24,519 people.
The number of people statewide actively hospitalized with COVID-19 heading into Friday was 103. The state has had 4,217 hospitalizations since March.
Five out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity Thursday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Four out of the 10 large hospitals in the state also reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same report.
Montana has reported 93,246 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected, 88,291 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.
After an increase in cases through early January, cases continued to decline through Jan. 22, according to a epidemiology report from DPHHS.
Alongside new cases and deaths, average weekly hospitalizations have declined since December statewide. From Jan. 16 through Jan. 22 Montana reported less than 10 deaths and had 150 average weekly hospitalizations.
The report was published online Wednesday, and also notes that weekly testing is down about 15% in January. From a high of 19% in mid-November to 6% from the week of Jan. 16 though Jan. 22.
The World Health Organization has previously recommended a test positivity rate of less than 5% for 14 days before reopening. Test positivity is one way of trying to measure the prevalence of disease in an area.
Another 5,462 tests were completed by Friday to bring the statewide testing total to 942,390.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Friday update:
- Yellowstone County with 78 cases (745 active)
- Gallatin County with 59 cases (375 active)
- Cascade County with 34 cases (393 active)
- Missoula County with 26 cases (277 active)
- Flathead County with 25 cases (610 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with 25 cases (267 active)
- Silver Bow County with 19 cases (73 active)
- Valley County with 11 cases (41 active)
- Glacier County with 10 cases (33 active)
- Jefferson County with 10 cases (41 active)
- Stillwater County with eight cases (20 active)
- Roosevelt County with six cases (44 active)
- Chouteau County with four cases (12 active)
- Dawson County with four cases (27 active)
- Lincoln County with four cases (71 active)
- Powell County with four cases (13 active)
- Phillips County with three cases (19 active)
- Teton County with three cases (21 active)
- Toole County with three cases (nine active)
- Blaine County with two cases (47 active)
- Carbon County with two cases (12 active)
- Custer County with two cases (35 active)
- Deer Lodge County with two cases (36 active)
- Lake County with two cases (88 active)
- Madison County with two cases (26 active)
- Musselshell County with two cases (12 active)
- Park County with two cases (59 active)
- Richland County with two cases (six active)
- Fergus County with one case (54 active)
- Liberty County with one case (three active)
- McCone County with one case (two active)
- Ravalli County with one case (37 active)
- Rosebud County with one case (53 active)
- Sanders County with one case (18 active)
- Sheridan County with one case (five active)
- Sweet Grass County with one case (four active)