Montana reports 353 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Sunday update

Montana reported 353 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 deaths of two more people in an update Sunday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

The update shows 5,031 active cases and 201 active hospitalizations. COVID-19 has caused the deaths of a total of 1,056 people in Montana, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Total hospitalizations have reached 3,834 people. In total there have been 86,324 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Of those people infected 80,237 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.

Another 5,114 tests were completed by Sunday to bring the statewide testing total to 842,250.

Counties added the following number of cases in the Sunday update: