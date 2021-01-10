 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana reports 353 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Sunday update
editor's pick topical alert top story

Montana reports 353 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Sunday update

{{featured_button_text}}

Montana reported 353 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 deaths of two more people in an update Sunday morning to the state's case mapping and information website. 

The update shows 5,031 active cases and 201 active hospitalizations. COVID-19 has caused the deaths of a total of 1,056 people in Montana, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Total hospitalizations have reached 3,834 people. In total there have been 86,324 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Of those people infected 80,237 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Another 5,114 tests were completed by Sunday to bring the statewide testing total to 842,250. 

Counties added the following number of cases in the Sunday update:

  • Gallatin with 90 (542 active)
  • Missoula with 59 (438 active)
  • Yellowstone with 47 (1,152 active)
  • Lake with 39 (67 active)
  • Flathead with 36 (418 active)
  • Lewis and Clark with 23 (534 active)
  • Hill with 11 (87 active)
  • Park with 11 (88 active)
  • Powell with seven (36 active)
  • Cascade with four (453 active)
  • Madison with four (33 active)
  • Valley with four (37 active)
  • Beaverhead with two (36 active)
  • Broadwater with two (24 active)
  • Carbon with two (28 active)
  • Lincoln with two (99 active)
  • Sanders with two (24 active)
  • Teton with two (14 active)
  • Chouteau with one (32 active)
  • Deer Lodge with one (32 active)
  • Fergus with one (66 active)
  • Mineral with one (13 active)
  • Phillips with one (21 active)
  • Wheatland with one (16 active)

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Downing denounces invocation statements
406 Politics

Downing denounces invocation statements

Jacobs referred to the coronavirus pandemic as "false" and meant to induce fear, called for members of the "deep state" to be arrested and prayed that the presidential election be overturned based on unfounded claims of election fraud.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pence Admits He Doesn't Have Power To Overturn Election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News