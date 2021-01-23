Montana reports 363 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 more deaths

Montana reported 363 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 37 more of residents have died from the respiratory virus.

The deaths added in the latest update mark the largest daily increase in January, with 170 recorded so far this month. The number of active cases in the state is currently at 4,583, according to the state’s mapping and tracking website. Information for the site is compiled by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

DPHHS spokesperson Jon Ebelt told the Gazette via email that the 37 deaths reported Saturday are due in part to the department "reconciling death records with local jurisdictions from the past several weeks. That and newly reported deaths."

The number of deaths nationwide related to COVID-19 have surpassed 400,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and that number could reach half a million within a month. President Joe Biden spent his second day in office signing several executive orders aimed at cutting the number of infections, the Associated Press reported, and vaccinating 100 million Americans during his administration’s first 100 days.