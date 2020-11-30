Montana reports 369 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in Monday update

Montana reported another 369 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in an update Monday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

The newly reported deaths bring the total number of Montana COVID-19 deaths reported in November to 305 people. Throughout the pandemic, Montana has reported a total of 681 COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide active cases were at 16,031 after Monday's update. The case numbers reported on Monday are lower than normal because of a lack of reporting over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to a note from the state's Joint Information Center sent out with the latest COVID-19 numbers.

"Many counties did not report their COVID-19 numbers for the holiday weekend until today, resulting in lower numbers the last few days on the map and higher numbers likely beginning tomorrow," a note says.

A total of 477 people were actively hospitalized in Montana and 2,622 have been hospitalized since March, according to the state website.

