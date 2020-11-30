Montana reports 369 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in Monday update

Montana reported another 369 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in an update Monday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
The newly reported deaths bring the total number of Montana COVID-19 deaths reported in November to 305 people. Throughout the pandemic, Montana has reported a total of 681 COVID-19 deaths.
Statewide active cases were at 16,031 after Monday's update. The case numbers reported on Monday are lower than normal because of a lack of reporting over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to a note from the state's Joint Information Center sent out with the latest COVID-19 numbers.
"Many counties did not report their COVID-19 numbers for the holiday weekend until today, resulting in lower numbers the last few days on the map and higher numbers likely beginning tomorrow," a note says.
A total of 477 people were actively hospitalized in Montana and 2,622 have been hospitalized since March, according to the state website.
Montana has had 62,198 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 45,486 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or health issues related to their illness.
Another 5,798 tests were completed by Monday, bringing the statewide testing total to 656,021.
Counties added the following number of cases Monday:
- Yellowstone with 69 (4,455 active)
- Missoula with 68 (1,462 active)
- Flathead with 58 (2,212 active)
- Silver Bow with 28 (738 active)
- Ravalli with 26 (695 active)
- Lake with 25 (153 active)
- Gallatin with 18 (448 active)
- Park with 18 (252 active)
- Lincoln with 13 (192 active)
- Hill with 10 (143 active)
- Cascade with eight (1,990 active)
- Judith Basin with four (37 active)
- Carbon with three (38 active)
- Jefferson with three (66 active)
- Roosevelt with three (75 active)
- Beaverhead with two (59 active)
- Fergus with two (209 active)
- Teton with two (34 active)
- Valley with two (40 active)
- Blaine with one (25 active)
- Dawson with one (76 active)
- Lewis and Clark with one (1,217 active)
- Madison with one (17 active)
- Petroleum with one (two active)
- Sheridan with one (30 active)
- Treasure with one (one active)
