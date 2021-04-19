Montana reports 37 COVID-19 cases

Montana reported 37 COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the total number of people fully vaccinated against the virus totaled more than 278,000.

Active cases stood at 1,008 statewide on Monday, compared to 1,124 last Monday and 1,060 two weeks ago.

COVID-19 has killed 1,546 Montanans. Hospitals in the state report 55 active COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been 4,914 total hospitalizations due to the disease.

Cumulative cases in the state have reached 107,202. Of that, a combined 104,648 cases in Montana are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.

Health care officials have administered 643,283 vaccine doses statewide. The number of Montanans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 increased to 278,888.

Another 724 tests were completed by Monday, for a total of 1,263,201.

Counties added the following number of cases in Monday's update: