Montana reports 39 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Montana added 39 new COVID-19 cases on Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website.

The state reported 104,163 total cases, with the total number of deaths from the disease remaining at 1,436. The site also reported 935 active cases, compared to 974 last Monday and 1,041 two weeks ago.

Total vaccine doses administered in the state increased by 52,248 from last Monday for a total of 458,577. Another 23,822 Montanans were fully vaccinated since last Monday. Statewide, 181,907 Montanans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Also on Monday, 42 people are reported to be hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19. A total of 4,765 people have been hospitalized by COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

Another 1,007 tests were completed by Monday, bringing the statewide testing total to 1,190,831.

Counties added the following number of cases in the Monday update: