Montana reports 393 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in daily update

Montana added another 393 COVID-19 cases and four deaths in an update Friday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
The report brings the statewide active case total to 4,850 and the number of deaths to 1,104. Since Jan. 1 the state has seen 133 COVID-19 deaths.
Counties added the following number of COVID-19 deaths to the state website on Friday:
- Gallatin with one (42 people total)
- Madison with three (six people total)
- Rosebud with one (31 people total)
One death was subtracted on the state's list from Fergus County on Friday. Fourteen people have died there.
A total of 138 people were actively hospitalized in the state as a result of COVID-19. There have been 4,081 hospitalizations in the state.
Six out of 10 of Montana's large hospitals reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity as of Thursday. Four out of 10 reported limited availability of intensive care units, according to a report updated Wednesday by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
As of Thursday, 60,389 people had been given a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 9,962 of them considered fully immunized through vaccination, according to a vaccine data tracker from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Montana has had 91,049 confirmed cases. Of those people infected, 85,095 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.
Another 6,999 tests were completed by Friday, bringing the state testing total to 899,769.
Counties added the following number of cases in Friday's update:
- Gallatin County with 92 cases (501 active)
- Missoula County with 72 cases (378 active)
- Yellowstone County with 37 cases (1,001 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with 33 cases (382 active)
- Flathead County with 25 cases (657 active)
- Cascade County with 16 cases (569 active)
- Silver Bow County with 13 cases (127 active)
- Lincoln County with 11 cases (108 active)
- Rosebud County with 11 cases (35 active)
- Ravalli County with nine cases (71 active)
- Roosevelt County with nine cases (26 active)
- Jefferson County with eight cases (42 active)
- Park County with seven cases (107 active)
- Lake County with six cases (91 active)
- Broadwater County with four cases (21 active)
- Big Horn County with three cases (133 active)
- Dawson County with three cases (16 active)
- Fergus County with three cases (76 active)
- Glacier County with three cases (27 active)
- Madison County with three cases (62 active)
- Richland County with three cases (14 active)
- Stillwater County with three cases (14 active)
- Valley County with three cases (24 active)
- Beaverhead County with two cases (20 active)
- Carbon County with two cases (27 active)
- Deer Lodge County with two cases (51 active)
- Hill County with two cases (31 active)
- Teton County with two cases (24 active)
- Custer County with one case (24 active)
- Granite County with one case (14 active)
- McCone County with one case (three active)
- Phillips County with one case (19 active)
- Sanders County with one case (16 active)
- Toole County with one case (eight active)