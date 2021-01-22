Montana reports 393 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in daily update

Montana added another 393 COVID-19 cases and four deaths in an update Friday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

The report brings the statewide active case total to 4,850 and the number of deaths to 1,104. Since Jan. 1 the state has seen 133 COVID-19 deaths.

Counties added the following number of COVID-19 deaths to the state website on Friday:

Gallatin with one (42 people total)

Madison with three (six people total)

Rosebud with one (31 people total)

One death was subtracted on the state's list from Fergus County on Friday. Fourteen people have died there.

A total of 138 people were actively hospitalized in the state as a result of COVID-19. There have been 4,081 hospitalizations in the state.

Six out of 10 of Montana's large hospitals reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity as of Thursday. Four out of 10 reported limited availability of intensive care units, according to a report updated Wednesday by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.