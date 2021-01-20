Montana reports 401 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Montana reported 401 COVID-19 cases and the death of one person in an update Wednesday morning to the state case mapping and information website.
Statewide the active case total is at 4,906 people. The death total reached 1,094 people with the latest reporting.
A total of 159 people were actively hospitalized state because of COVID-19. The state has reported 4,022 COVID-19 hospitalizations since last March.
Four out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity Tuesday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from DPHHS. Two out of the 10 large hospitals also reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same report.
In Montana 57,221 people had been given a dose of the vaccine by Tuesday, with 9,408 of them considered fully immunized through vaccination.
Montana has totaled 90,255 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 84,255 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.
Another 4,212 tests were completed by Wednesday to bring the state testing total to 887,884.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Wednesday update:
- Gallatin with 60 (583 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 52 (544 active)
- Missoula with 50 (339 active)
- Flathead with 41 (567 active)
- Yellowstone with 39 (975 active)
- Lincoln with 17 (100 active)
- Big Horn with 14 (133 active)
- Dawson with 10 (19 active)
- Deer Lodge with 10 (35 active)
- Madison with 10 (78 active)
- Teton with 10 (23 active)
- Glacier with nine (26 active)
- Jefferson with eight (50 active)
- Ravalli with eight (84 active)
- Roosevelt with eight (16 active)
- Silver Bow with eight (108 active)
- Cascade with six (568 active)
- Valley with six (18 active)
- Phillips with five (eight active)
- Lake with four (102 active)
- Blaine with three (four active)
- Custer with three (32 active)
- Beaverhead with two (18 active)
- Broadwater with two (20 active)
- Carbon with two (23 active)
- Hill with two (36 active)
- Richland with two (16 active)
- Daniels with one (17 active)
- Fergus with one (83 active)
- Granite with one (13 active)
- McCone with one (two active)
- Mineral with one (seven active)
- Powder River with one (none active)
- Rosebud with one (35 active)
- Sanders with one (15 active)
- Sweet Grass with one (four active)
- Toole with one (five active)