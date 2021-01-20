Montana reports 401 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Montana reported 401 COVID-19 cases and the death of one person in an update Wednesday morning to the state case mapping and information website.

Statewide the active case total is at 4,906 people. The death total reached 1,094 people with the latest reporting.

A total of 159 people were actively hospitalized state because of COVID-19. The state has reported 4,022 COVID-19 hospitalizations since last March.

Four out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity Tuesday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from DPHHS. Two out of the 10 large hospitals also reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same report.

In Montana 57,221 people had been given a dose of the vaccine by Tuesday, with 9,408 of them considered fully immunized through vaccination.

Montana has totaled 90,255 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 84,255 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.