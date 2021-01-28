Montana reports 404 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Thursday

Montana reported 407 COVID-19 cases and the deaths of nine more people in an update Thursday to the state case mapping and information website.
As of the update, Montana had 4,004 active cases and a death total of 1,210 people.
The number of vaccine doses administered in the state rose by 6,370 for a total of 92,567. The number of fully vaccinated Montanans increased by 2,943 to reach 21,629 people.
The number of people statewide actively hospitalized with COVID-19 heading into Thursday was 114. The state has had 4,203 hospitalizations since March.
Six out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity Wednesday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Three out of the 10 large hospitals in the state also reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same report.
COVID-19 death numbers have declined in Montana since December, according to the recent DPHHS report. During the week spanning Nov. 14 through Nov. 20, Montana reported its greatest number of COVID-19 deaths throughout the pandemic and also saw its highest number of average weekly hospitalizations. That week the state reported more than 100 deaths and reached an average weekly hospitalization number of 400 people.
Alongside new case reporting and deaths, average weekly hospitalizations have declined since December statewide and have continued to decline through Jan. 22. From Jan. 16 through Jan. 22 Montana reported less than 10 deaths and had 150 average weekly hospitalizations.
Montana has reported 92,934 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected, 87,720 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.
After an increase in cases through early January, a new interim epidemiological analysis by DPHHS shows that weekly average case reporting declined through Jan. 22.
The report was published online Wednesday, and also notes that weekly testing is down about 15% in January. Average weekly positivity on laboratory tests has ranged from a low of less than 1% in May to a high of 19% in mid-November. The recent report states that average weekly test positivity was at 10% in December and early January, but from the week of Jan. 16 through Jan. 22 dropped to 6%.
The World Health Organization has previously recommended a test positivity rate of less than 5% for 14 days before reopening. Test positivity is one way of trying to measure the prevalence of disease in an area.
Another 8,592 tests were completed by Thursday to bring the statewide testing total to 936,928.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Thursday update:
- Yellowstone with 93 (829 active)
- Gallatin with 55 (442 active)
- Flathead with 47 (650 active)
- Missoula with 35 (287 active)
- Silver Bow with we (72 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 21 (273 active)
- Cascade with 11 (430 active)
- Deer Lodge with 11 (41 active)
- Ravalli with 10 (49 active)
- Stillwater with nine (12 active)
- Custer with eight (37 active)
- Lincoln with eight (78 active)
- Glacier with seven (27 active)
- Park with seven (58 active)
- Roosevelt with seven (41 active)
- Hill with five (24 active)
- Lake with four (98 active)
- Richland with four (four active)
- Daniels with three (11 active
- Fergus with three (63 active)
- Granite with three (13 active)
- Phillips with three (20 active)
- Teton with three (20 active)
- Carbon with two (15 active)
- Chouteau with two (nine active)
- Dawson with two (23 active)
- Jefferson with two (39 active)
- Madison with two (29 active)
- Toole with two (seven active)
- Valley with two (30 active)
- Big Horn with one (64 active)
- Blaine with one (45 active)
- Broadwater with one (12 active)
- Judith Basin with one (three active)
- Musselshell with one (17 active)
- Pondera with one (17 active)
- Powell with one (14 active)
- Rosebud with one (57 active)
- Sanders with one (18 active)
- Sheridan with one (five active)