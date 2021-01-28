Montana reports 404 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Thursday

Alongside new case reporting and deaths, average weekly hospitalizations have declined since December statewide and have continued to decline through Jan. 22. From Jan. 16 through Jan. 22 Montana reported less than 10 deaths and had 150 average weekly hospitalizations.

Montana has reported 92,934 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected, 87,720 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.

After an increase in cases through early January, a new interim epidemiological analysis by DPHHS shows that weekly average case reporting declined through Jan. 22.

The report was published online Wednesday, and also notes that weekly testing is down about 15% in January. Average weekly positivity on laboratory tests has ranged from a low of less than 1% in May to a high of 19% in mid-November. The recent report states that average weekly test positivity was at 10% in December and early January, but from the week of Jan. 16 through Jan. 22 dropped to 6%.