Montana reports 407 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Montana reported 407 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 deaths of 16 more people in an update Wednesday morning to the state case mapping and information website.

The state had 4,312 active cases as of the report. Total COVID-19 deaths in Montana climbed to 1,201 people with Wednesday's reporting.

After an increase in cases through early January, a new interim epidemiological analysis by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services shows that weekly average case reporting had been on a decline through Jan. 22.

The report was published online Wednesday, and also notes that weekly testing is down about 15% in January. Average weekly positivity on laboratory tests has ranged from a low of less than 1% on May to a high of 19% in mid-November. The recent report states that average weekly test positivity was at 10% in December and early January, but from the week of Jan. 16 through Jan. 22 dropped to 6%.

The World Health Organization has previously recommended a test positivity rate of less than 5% for 14 days before reopening. Test positivity is one way of trying to measure the prevalence of disease in an area.