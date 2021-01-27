Montana reports 407 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Montana reported 407 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 deaths of 16 more people in an update Wednesday morning to the state case mapping and information website.
The state had 4,312 active cases as of the report. Total COVID-19 deaths in Montana climbed to 1,201 people with Wednesday's reporting.
After an increase in cases through early January, a new interim epidemiological analysis by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services shows that weekly average case reporting had been on a decline through Jan. 22.
The report was published online Wednesday, and also notes that weekly testing is down about 15% in January. Average weekly positivity on laboratory tests has ranged from a low of less than 1% on May to a high of 19% in mid-November. The recent report states that average weekly test positivity was at 10% in December and early January, but from the week of Jan. 16 through Jan. 22 dropped to 6%.
The World Health Organization has previously recommended a test positivity rate of less than 5% for 14 days before reopening. Test positivity is one way of trying to measure the prevalence of disease in an area.
Another 5,040 vaccine doses were administered by Wednesday for a statewide total of 86,197 doses administered. The number of Montanans fully vaccinated rose to 18,686. That marks an increase of almost 2,800 fully vaccinated people in Montana from the previous day.
Counties added the following number of deaths in the Wednesday update:
- Cascade with five (137 people total)
- Daniels with one (six people total)
- Richland with one (13 people total)
- Rosebud with eight (40 people total)
- Yellowstone with one (175 people total)
The relatively high number of deaths reported on Wednesday was largely due to data reconciliation, according to Jon Ebelt, a spokesperson for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The number of people actively hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 was at 118 at the time of the update, with a total of 4,177 total COVID-19 hospitalizations reported since March 2020.
Four out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity Tuesday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Three out of the 10 large hospitals in the state also reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same report.
COVID-19 death reporting has declined in Montana since December, according to the recent DPHHS report. During the week spanning Nov. 14 through Nov. 20, Montana reported its greatest number of COVID-19 deaths throughout the pandemic and also saw its highest number of average weekly hospitalizations. That week the state reported more than 100 deaths and reached an average weekly hospitalization number of 400 people.
Alongside new case reporting and deaths, average weekly hospitalizations have declined since December statewide and have continued to decline through Jan. 22. From Jan. 16 through Jan. 22 Montana reported less than 10 deaths and had 150 average weekly hospitalizations.
Montana has reported 92,531 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected, 87,018 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.
Another 5,025 new tests were completed by Wednesday. The statewide testing total reached 927,981 with the most recent round of testing.
Counties add the following number of cases in the Wednesday update:
- Yellowstone with 81 (998 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 39 (332 active)
- Flathead with 37 (659 active)
- Gallatin with 37 (404 active)
- Blaine with 36 (44 active)
- Cascade with 31 (441 active)
- Missoula with 23 (286 active)
- Silver Bow with 13 (91 active)
- Glacier with 12 (30 active)
- Valley with 10 (29 active)
- Hill with nine (19 active)
- Dawson with six (21 active)
- Stillwater with six (10 active)
- Teton with six (19 active)
- Lincoln with five (88 active)
- Chouteau with four (11 active)
- Custer with four (41 active)
- Phillips with four (23 active)
- Pondera with four (21 active)
- Ravalli with four (45 active)
- Beaverhead with three (eight active)
- Broadwater with three (18 active)
- Deer Lodge with three (39 active)
- Jefferson with three (38 active)
- Rosebud with three (63 active)
- Carbon with two (14 active)
- Lake with two (99 active)
- Roosevelt with two (38 active)
- Sheridan with two (four active)
- Sweet Grass with two (four active)
- Daniels with one (10 active)
- Fergus with one (76 active)
- Granite with one (13 active)
- Liberty with one (two active)
- Madison with one (32 active)
- McCone with one (one active)
- Meagher with one (two active)
- Mineral with one (four active)
- Powell with one (14 active)
- Richland with one (five active)
- Toole with one (six active)