Montana reports 407 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Montana reported 407 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 deaths of 26 more people in an update Wednesday morning to the state case mapping and information website.
The state had 4,312 active cases as of the report. Total COVID-19 deaths in Montana climbed to 1,201 people with Wednesday's reporting.
Another 5,040 vaccine doses were administered by Wednesday for a statewide total of 86,197 doses administered. The number of Montanans fully vaccinated rose to 18,686. That marks an increase of almost 2,800 fully vaccinated people in Montana from the previous day.
The number of people actively hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 was at 118 at the time of the update, with a total of 4,177 total COVID-19 hospitalizations reported since March 2020.
Four out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity Tuesday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Three out of the 10 large hospitals in the state also reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same report.
Montana has reported 92,531 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected, 87,018 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.
Another 5,025 new tests were completed by Wednesday. The statewide testing total reached 927,981 with the most recent round of testing.
Counties add the following number of cases in the Wednesday update:
- Yellowstone with 81 (998 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 39 (332 active)
- Flathead with 37 (659 active)
- Gallatin with 37 (404 active)
- Blaine with 36 (44 active)
- Cascade with 31 (441 active)
- Missoula with 23 (286 active)
- Silver Bow with 13 (91 active)
- Glacier with 12 (30 active)
- Valley with 10 (29 active)
- Hill with nine (19 active)
- Dawson with six (21 active)
- Stillwater with six (10 active)
- Teton with six (19 active)
- Lincoln with five (88 active)
- Chouteau with four (11 active)
- Custer with four (41 active)
- Phillips with four (23 active)
- Pondera with four (21 active)
- Ravalli with four (45 active)
- Beaverhead with three (eight active)
- Broadwater with three (18 active)
- Deer Lodge with three (39 active)
- Jefferson with three (38 active)
- Rosebud with three (63 active)
- Carbon with two (14 active)
- Lake with two (99 active)
- Roosevelt with two (38 active)
- Sheridan with two (four active)
- Sweet Grass with two (four active)
- Daniels with one (10 active)
- Fergus with one (76 active)
- Granite with one (13 active)
- Liberty with one (two active)
- Madison with one (32 active)
- McCone with one (one active)
- Meagher with one (two active)
- Mineral with one (four active)
- Powell with one (14 active)
- Richland with one (five active)
- Toole with one (six active)
This story will be updated.