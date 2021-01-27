Montana reports 407 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Montana reported 407 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 deaths of 26 more people in an update Wednesday morning to the state case mapping and information website.

The state had 4,312 active cases as of the report. Total COVID-19 deaths in Montana climbed to 1,201 people with Wednesday's reporting.

Another 5,040 vaccine doses were administered by Wednesday for a statewide total of 86,197 doses administered. The number of Montanans fully vaccinated rose to 18,686. That marks an increase of almost 2,800 fully vaccinated people in Montana from the previous day.

The number of people actively hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 was at 118 at the time of the update, with a total of 4,177 total COVID-19 hospitalizations reported since March 2020.

Four out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity Tuesday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Three out of the 10 large hospitals in the state also reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same report.

