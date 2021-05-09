Montana reports 41 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 41 COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to an update to the state case mapping and information website.

Active cases in Montana are at 1,123. COVID-19 has killed 1,592 Montanans.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 70 as of the update. In total 5,091 people in Montana are reported to have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Montana has reported 109,924 total COVID-19 cases. Of those cases 107,209 are considered recovered.

A total of 746,294 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, and 350,214 Montanans are considered fully immunized.

Another 1,586 tests were completed by Sunday.

Counties added the following cases in the Sunday update:

Flathead with 13 (137 active)

Lewis and Clark with eight (86 active)

Cascade with six (189 active)

Missoula with six (72 active)

Park with two (91 active)

Pondera with two (six active)

Teton with two (10 active)

Broadwater with one (seven active)

Valley with one (one active)

