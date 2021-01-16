Montana reports 425 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Montana added 425 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and two more of its residents have died due to the respiratory virus.

The statewide total of active cases is currently at 5,048, according to the state’s mapping and information website, and the death toll from COVID-19 has now reached 1,088. Figures detailing the virus and its impact on the state come through the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of deaths globally from COVID-19 has now surpassed 2 million people, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The United States leads all other nations, with over 390,000 of its citizens dying because of the virus.

A total of 117 Montana residents have died so far in January from illnesses related to COVID-19. The most recent deaths tallied Saturday occurred in Lewis and Clark and Yellowstone counties.