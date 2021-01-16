Montana reports 425 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Montana added 425 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and two more of its residents have died due to the respiratory virus.
The statewide total of active cases is currently at 5,048, according to the state’s mapping and information website, and the death toll from COVID-19 has now reached 1,088. Figures detailing the virus and its impact on the state come through the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
The number of deaths globally from COVID-19 has now surpassed 2 million people, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The United States leads all other nations, with over 390,000 of its citizens dying because of the virus.
A total of 117 Montana residents have died so far in January from illnesses related to COVID-19. The most recent deaths tallied Saturday occurred in Lewis and Clark and Yellowstone counties.
While several governors have complained of the slow pace in which COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped, according to the Associated Press, Montana officials expect several counties to move into the next portion of the state’s vaccination plan by next week. The Montana State News Bureau reported that over 51,000 people in the state have received the first dose of one of two available COVID-19 vaccines. Health officials expect another 13,000 doses next week, along with 20,000 second doses to complete the inoculation for those who have received their first.
More than 31 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Saturday, 89,056 Montanans have tested positive for COVID-19, with 82,920 considered to be recovered. Those who have recovered have met standards set by the CDC for an individual to safely leave isolation without spreading the virus. That does not necessarily mean that symptoms, such as fatigue and lose of taste, do not still linger.
Another 5,379 tests were completed by Saturday, bringing the state testing total to 874,943.
Counties added the following number of cases in Saturday’s update:
• Gallatin County with 83 cases (616 active)
• Lewis and Clark County with 66 cases (511 active)
• Missoula County with 51 cases (385 active)
• Yellowstone County with 45 cases (1,078 active)
• Flathead County with 22 cases (457 active)
• Ravalli County with 17 cases (95 active)
• Lincoln County with 12 cases (108 active)
• Jefferson County with 11 cases (40 active)
• Cascade County with 10 cases (588 active)
• Custer County with nine cases (48 active)
• Glacier County with nine cases (31 active)
• Silver Bow County with nine cases (89 active)
• Madison County with eight cases (72 active)
• Pondera County with seven cases (14 active)
• Richland County with seven cases (14 active)
• Fergus County with six cases (84 active)
• Beaverhead County with five cases (21 active)
• Daniels County with five cases (17 active)
• Dawson County with five cases (10 active)
• Stillwater County with five cases (eight active)
• Teton County with five cases (19 active)
• Big Horn County with four cases (144 active)
• Carbon County with four cases (31 active)
• Hill County with four cases (54 active)
• Roosevelt County with four cases (15 active)
• Lake County with three cases (105 active)
• Blaine County with two cases (four active)
• Sheridan County with two cases (six active)
• Chouteau County with one cases (27 active)
• Deer Lodge County with one cases (22 active)
• Mineral County with one case (six active)
• Musselshell County with one case (17 active)
• Toole County with one case (seven active)