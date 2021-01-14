Montana reports 431 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Montana reported 431 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in an update Thursday morning to the state case mapping and information website.
The number of active cases at the time of the update was 4,843. The recently reported deaths bring the statewide death total to 1,077 people.
Active hospitalizations were at 192 people. Total hospitalizations have reached 3,917 people.
Seven out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Wednesday reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Six out of 10 large hospitals on Wednesday reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that based on current data available as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, 78,350 vaccine doses had been distributed in Montana and 42,083 people had received their first vaccine dose.
That equates to 7,331 doses distributed per 100,000 population and 3,937 first doses received per 100,000 population.
The CDC updates its nationwide vaccination numbers Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The state has reported 88,110 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 82,190 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.
Another 7,358 tests were completed by Thursday to bring the state testing total to 862,427.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Thursday:
- Gallatin with 72 (571 active)
- Flathead with 69 (421 active)
- Missoula with 62 (418 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 43 (491 active)
- Yellowstone with 36 (1,051 active)
- Cascade with 35 (545 active)
- Lincoln with 20 (98 active)
- Ravalli with 13 (110 active)
- Lake with 11 (100 active)
- Hill with nine (79 active)
- Carbon with six (28 active)
- Fergus with six (67 active)
- Richland with five (21 active)
- Stillwater with five (10 active)
- Beaverhead with four (27 active)
- Madison with four (53 active)
- Rosebud with four (32 active)
- Silver Bow with four (67 active)
- Broadwater three (18 active)
- Dawson with three (seven active)
- Roosevelt with three (13 active)
- Glacier with two (35 active)
- Jefferson with two (34 active)
- Powell with two (37 active)
- Big Horn with one (137 active)
- Chouteau with one (22 active)
- Custer with one (35 active)
- Deer Lodge with one (18 active)
- McCone with one (three active)
- Mineral with one (six active)
- Musselshell with one (13 active)
- Sanders with one (29 active)