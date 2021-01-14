Montana reports 431 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Montana reported 431 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in an update Thursday morning to the state case mapping and information website.

The number of active cases at the time of the update was 4,843. The recently reported deaths bring the statewide death total to 1,077 people.

Active hospitalizations were at 192 people. Total hospitalizations have reached 3,917 people.

Seven out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Wednesday reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Six out of 10 large hospitals on Wednesday reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that based on current data available as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, 78,350 vaccine doses had been distributed in Montana and 42,083 people had received their first vaccine dose.

That equates to 7,331 doses distributed per 100,000 population and 3,937 first doses received per 100,000 population.

The CDC updates its nationwide vaccination numbers Monday, Wednesday and Friday.