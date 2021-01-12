Montana reports 439 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Montana reported 439 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in an update Tuesday morning to the state case mapping and information website.
At the time of the update, Montana had 4,827 active cases and had reported 1,067 COVID-19 deaths, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that based on current data available as of 7 a.m. Monday morning, 71,950 vaccine doses had been distributed in Montana and 31,444 people had received their first vaccine dose.
That equates to 6,732 doses distributed per 100,000 population and 2,942 first doses received per 100,000 population.
The number of people actively hospitalized was 187. Total hospitalizations have reached 3,883 people in Montana.
Five out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Monday reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Six out of 10 large hospitals on Sunday reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.
The state has reported 87,077 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 81,183 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.
Another 6,155 tests were completed by Tuesday to bring the state testing total to 851,594.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Tuesday update:
- Gallatin with 61 (530 active)
- Cascade with 56 (464 active)
- Yellowstone with 47 (1,094 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 45 (557 active)
- Missoula with 31 (402 active)
- Custer with 26 (44 active)
- Flathead with 25 (375 active)
- Big Horn with 23 (122 active)
- Lincoln with 23 (99 active)
- Ravalli with 21 (122 active)
- Glacier with eight (39 active)
- Lake with eight (100 active)
- Silver Bow with eight (135 active)
- Chouteau with six (24 active)
- Daniels with six (13 active)
- Valley with six (38 active)
- Jefferson with four (58 active)
- Carbon with three (23 active)
- Deer Lodge with three (22 active)
- Fergus with three (57 active)
- Pondera with three (16 active)
- Powell with three (39 active)
- Dawson with two (eight active)
- Hill with two (79 active)
- Phillips with two (11 active)
- Sheridan with two (six active)
- Stillwater with two (31 active)
- Sweet Grass with two (eight active)
- Teton with two (13 active)
- Beaverhead with one (25 active)
- Madison with one (33 active)
- Mineral with one (11 active)
- Richland with one (14 active)
- Roosevelt with one (14 active)
- Wheatland with one (11 active)