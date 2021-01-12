Montana reports 439 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Montana reported 439 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in an update Tuesday morning to the state case mapping and information website.

At the time of the update, Montana had 4,827 active cases and had reported 1,067 COVID-19 deaths, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that based on current data available as of 7 a.m. Monday morning, 71,950 vaccine doses had been distributed in Montana and 31,444 people had received their first vaccine dose.

That equates to 6,732 doses distributed per 100,000 population and 2,942 first doses received per 100,000 population.

The number of people actively hospitalized was 187. Total hospitalizations have reached 3,883 people in Montana.

Five out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Monday reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Six out of 10 large hospitals on Sunday reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.