Montana reports 46 COVID-19 cases; no new deaths

Montana reported 46 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday morning.
The active case total reported Monday to the state case mapping and information website was at 1,601, compared to 1,609 last Monday and 2,170 the week before.
The total number of deaths from the disease remained at 1,381.
By Monday the total number of vaccine doses administered in Montana had increased by 1,806, for a total of 308,745 doses administered. The number of people fully vaccinated increased by 635 to 115,390.
Active COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 63 from the day before. In total, the state has seen 4,630 hospitalizations.
Montana has reported a total of 100,959 cases among residents. Of those people infected 97,977 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to COVID-19.
Another 2,144 tests were completed by Monday, bringing the statewide test total to 1,106,632.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Monday update:
- Flathead County with 13 cases (164 active)
- Missoula County with nine cases (106 active)
- Gallatin County with seven cases (125 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with three cases (90 active)
- Valley County with three cases (15 active)
- Yellowstone County with three cases (590 active)
- Cascade County with two cases (61 active)
- Jefferson County with two cases (23 active)
- Broadwater County with one case (six active)
- Carbon County with one case (six active)
- Lincoln County with one case (19 active)
- Stillwater County with one case (four active)
