Montana reports 46 COVID-19 cases Sunday
Montana reported 46 COVID-19 cases and no additional COVID-19 deaths in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website.

Active cases are at 1,105 statewide. Cumulative cases have reached 109,030. COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 1,574 Montanans.

A total of 106,351 COVID-19 cases in Montana are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.

Statewide 720,720 vaccine doses have been administered and 332,474 people are fully vaccinated.

Hospitals in the state are reporting 57 active COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been 5,022 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Another 2,621 COVID-19 tests were completed by Sunday. Statewide 1,304,842 tests have been administered for COVID-19.

Counties added the following cases in the Sunday update:

  • Flathead with 24 (146 active)
  • Missoula with seven (54 active)
  • Richland with seven (eight active)
  • Lewis and Clark with three (84 active)
  • Valley with two (13 active)
  • Broadwater with one (five active)
  • Deer Lodge with one (three active)
  • Teton with one (10 active)

