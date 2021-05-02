Montana reports 46 COVID-19 cases Sunday

Montana reported 46 COVID-19 cases and no additional COVID-19 deaths in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website.

Active cases are at 1,105 statewide. Cumulative cases have reached 109,030. COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 1,574 Montanans.

A total of 106,351 COVID-19 cases in Montana are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.

Statewide 720,720 vaccine doses have been administered and 332,474 people are fully vaccinated.

Hospitals in the state are reporting 57 active COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been 5,022 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Another 2,621 COVID-19 tests were completed by Sunday. Statewide 1,304,842 tests have been administered for COVID-19.

Counties added the following cases in the Sunday update: