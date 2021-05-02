Montana reports 46 COVID-19 cases Sunday

Montana reported 46 COVID-19 cases and no additional COVID-19 deaths in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website.
Active cases are at 1,105 statewide. Cumulative cases have reached 109,030. COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 1,574 Montanans.
A total of 106,351 COVID-19 cases in Montana are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.
Statewide 720,720 vaccine doses have been administered and 332,474 people are fully vaccinated.
Hospitals in the state are reporting 57 active COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been 5,022 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Another 2,621 COVID-19 tests were completed by Sunday. Statewide 1,304,842 tests have been administered for COVID-19.
Counties added the following cases in the Sunday update:
- Flathead with 24 (146 active)
- Missoula with seven (54 active)
- Richland with seven (eight active)
- Lewis and Clark with three (84 active)
- Valley with two (13 active)
- Broadwater with one (five active)
- Deer Lodge with one (three active)
- Teton with one (10 active)