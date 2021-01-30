Montana reports 490 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths and 25,649 immunized

Montana reported 490 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and five more of its residents have died due to the virus as the state continues its vaccine rollout.

There are currently 3,708 active cases in Montana, according to the state’s COVID-19 mapping and tracking website. The deaths reported in the website’s latest update bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,232.

The death toll nationwide has now surpassed 437,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and the Associated Press reported Wednesday that as many as 90,000 more are expected to die in the next four weeks. As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tallied nearly 50 million doses of the two available COVID-19 vaccines being distributed throughout the United States.