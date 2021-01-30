Montana reports 490 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths and 25,649 immunized

Montana reported 490 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and five more of its residents have died due to the virus as the state continues its vaccine rollout.
There are currently 3,708 active cases in Montana, according to the state’s COVID-19 mapping and tracking website. The deaths reported in the website’s latest update bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,232.
The death toll nationwide has now surpassed 437,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and the Associated Press reported Wednesday that as many as 90,000 more are expected to die in the next four weeks. As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tallied nearly 50 million doses of the two available COVID-19 vaccines being distributed throughout the United States.
In Montana, three of the deaths reported in Saturday’s update were in Cascade County. Dawson and Missoula counties both reported one death due to COVID-19. Statewide information on COVID-19 is maintained by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, which updated its tracking site this week to include figures on vaccinations by county.
A total of 104,501 vaccine doses of have been administered in Montana since they began arriving in December. Since then, 25,649 residents have been fully immunized, receiving the two doses required by both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The state will receive 15,625 first doses and 6,300 second doses in the upcoming week, the Montana State News Bureau reported Friday.
Gov. Greg Gianforte said during a press conference Friday that the state is 45th in the nation in the number of vaccine doses allotted to it per 100,000 residents. However, it has the infrastructure in place to distribute twice the number of doses it has been receiving from the federal government.
The limited number of doses reaching Montana, combined well over a quarter of its population qualifying to receive inoculation under phases 1B of the state vaccination plan, has led to hospitals congested with calls. The Cascade County-City Health Department received over 8,000 calls in a single day from residents looking to make an appointment, according to a social media post from the agency, and over 700 emails.
In Yellowstone County, the medical hub for Southeastern Montana, the Billings Gazette reported one Billings hospital receiving over 27,000 calls in one day.
A total of 101 Montana residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, down 40 since last week. Of the 93,762 people in Montana who have tested positive for the virus, 88,822 have recovered, meeting the standards set by the CDC for a person who has contracted the virus to safely leave isolation. That does not necessarily mean that symptoms of COVID-19, such as fatigue and muscle aches, do not still linger.
Montana reported 8,353 new COVID-19 tests Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 950,743.
Counties added the following number of cases in Saturday’s update:
• Yellowstone County with 116 cases (812 active)
• Flathead County with 61 cases (631 active)
• Gallatin County with 42 cases (346 active)
• Missoula County with 42 cases (278 active)
• Ravalli County with 37 cases (61 active)
• Lewis and Clark County with 32 cases (186 active)
• Silver Bow County with 24 cases (71 active)
• Cascade County with 16 cases (393 active)
• Valley County with 11 cases (46 active)
• Dawson County with 10 cases (20 active)
• Glacier County with nine cases (33 active)
• Teton County with nine cases (26 active)
• Hill County with eight cases (26 active)
• Roosevelt County with eight cases (51 active)
• Pondera County with seven cases (13 active)
• Broadwater County with six cases (14 active)
• Carbon County with five cases (12 active)
• Fergus County with five cases (57 active)
• Park County with five cases (62 active)
• Lake County with four cases (67 active)
• Beaverhead County with three cases (seven active)
• Deer Lodge County with three cases (33 active)
• Jefferson County with three cases (41 active)
• Madison County with three cases (29 active)
• Wheatland County with three cases (three active)
• Chouteau County with two cases (10 active)
• Lincoln County with two cases (60 active)
• McCone County with two cases (one active)
• Musselshell County with two cases (13 active)
• Phillips County with two cases (19 active)
• Richland County with two cases (eight active)
• Custer County with one case (24 active)
• Golden Valley County with one case (three active)
• Granite County with one case (12 active)
• Mineral County with one case (two active)