Montana reports 50 COVID-19 cases; no new deaths

Montana reported 50 additional COVID-19 cases as the state reached more than 100,000 total cases on Monday.

The active case total in the state stood at 1,609 compared to 2,170 last week, and 2,735 two weeks ago, before continuing a downward trend of overall cases in the state.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total at 1,357 after Monday's update to the state case and information website. Since Jan. 1, the state has reported 386 deaths attributed to the disease.

That means on average about six people have died every day since the start of the year.

Statewide, 255,746 vaccine doses have been administered and 88,387 people are considered fully vaccinated. That's an increase of 39,363 vaccine doses since the Monday before.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported to be at 68 statewide. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have reached 4,584.

Montana has reported 100,003 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected, 97,037 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.