Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website.

Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19.

Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685.

The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993 by Sunday. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reports that 369,231 Montanans are considered fully vaccinated.

Active hospitalizations for COVID-19 were reported to be at 59 statewide. Total hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Montana have reached 5,156.

Of the COVID-19 cases in Montana 108,051 are considered recovered, meaning the people infected meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for a person to be released from isolation.

By Sunday 1,299 more tests had been completed. The state testing total has reached 1,343,299.

Counties added the following number of cases in the Sunday update: