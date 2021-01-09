Montana reports 555 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

The current vaccination phase will remain focused on healthcare workers and the staff and residents of long-term care facilities. A report from the Montana DPHHS released Thursday showed that over 98% of such facilities statewide have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Gianforte said changes to the vaccine plan come with the aim to lift the statewide mask mandate, which will come after vaccinating the state’s most vulnerable populations and passing legislation that protects businesses, schools and other organizations from liability in spreading the virus.

A total of 204 people were hospitalized due to the virus as of Saturday, with overall active cases in Montana on a steady decline over the past several weeks. Since March, the virus has put 3,837 people into the hospital. Despite the recent drop in active cases, six of the state’s 10 large hospitals reported being at 70% capacity or more, according to a snapshot report published Friday.