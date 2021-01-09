Montana reports 555 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Montana added 555 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and another five of its residents have died due to the respiratory virus.
The update posted to the state’s virus mapping and information website brings the total number of active cases in the state to 5,142, and the virus has now killed 83 Montanans so far this month. Data for the website are compiled by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
Nationwide deaths have reached record-setting levels since Monday, peaking at more than 4,000 in a single day, according to information from Johns Hopkins University. The mounting death toll follows a rise in air travel over holidays, the Transportation Security Administration reports, and winter weather forcing people to remain indoors. The pandemic has led to the deaths of more than 365,000 across the United States, with 1,054 of those in Montana.
Saturday’s update comes as more than 33,000 Montana residents have now been inoculated with one of two COVID-19 vaccines available, according to the state DPHHS. Over 52,000 doses have reached Montana, with 41,000 set to be shipped to the state in the upcoming weeks. Following his recent inauguration, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced that phase 1b of the state’s vaccination plan will include those age 70 and older, and those between the ages of 16 and 69 with specific underlying health conditions.
The current vaccination phase will remain focused on healthcare workers and the staff and residents of long-term care facilities. A report from the Montana DPHHS released Thursday showed that over 98% of such facilities statewide have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Gianforte said changes to the vaccine plan come with the aim to lift the statewide mask mandate, which will come after vaccinating the state’s most vulnerable populations and passing legislation that protects businesses, schools and other organizations from liability in spreading the virus.
A total of 204 people were hospitalized due to the virus as of Saturday, with overall active cases in Montana on a steady decline over the past several weeks. Since March, the virus has put 3,837 people into the hospital. Despite the recent drop in active cases, six of the state’s 10 large hospitals reported being at 70% capacity or more, according to a snapshot report published Friday.
At total of 86,102 Montanans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the state in the spring of 2020. Of those, 79,906 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a person infected with COVID-19 to be safely released from isolation. That does not entail that a person will no longer experience symptoms, or have any other health problems because of the virus.
Another 5,249 tests were completed by Friday, bringing the state testing total to 837,136.
Counties added the following number of cases in Satruday’s update:
• Yellowstone County with 75 cases (1,558 active)
• Gallatin County with 73 cases (530 active)
• Missoula County with 67 cases (428 active)
• Flathead County with 53 cases (450 active)
• Lewis and Clark County with 39 cases (533 active)
• Big Horn County with 35 cases (141 active)
• Lincoln County with 34 cases (99 active)
• Cascade County with 27 cases (541 active)
• Ravalli County with 23 cases (129 active)
• Fergus County with 15 cases (66 active)
• Beaverhead County with 11 cases (35 active)
• Sanders County with 10 cases (24 active)
• Richland County with nine cases (15 active)
• Broadwater County with seven cases (22 active)
• Carbon County with seven cases (28 active)
• Custer County with seven cases (43 active)
• Jefferson County with seven cases (72 active)
• Chouteau County with five case (32 active)
• Deer Lodge County with five cases (30 active)
• Musselshell County with five cases (14 active)
• Hill County with four cases (79 active)
• Lake County with four cases (64 active)
• Madison County with four cases (32 active)
• Daniels County with three cases (11 active)
• Dawson County with three cases (14 active)
• Granite County with three cases (11 active)
• Toole County with three cases (five active)
• Glacier County with two cases (37 active)
• Mineral County with two cases (14 active)
• Park County with two cases (86 active)
• Roosevelt County with two cases (23 active)
• Rosebud County with two cases (30 active)
• Sweet Grass County with two cases (nine active)
• Blaine County with one case (11 active)
• McCone County with one case (three active)
• Prairie County with one case (one active)
• Silver Bow County with one cases (132 active)
• Teton County with one cases (12 active)