Montana reports 556 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Montana reported 556 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 related deaths of 14 more people in an update Tuesday morning to the state case mapping and information website.
The new cases bring the statewide active case total to 7,951 and the death total to 895 people.
The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 was reported to be 253. Montana has had 3,332 COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Four out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Monday reported having limited bed availability or nearing capacity, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report published by DPHHS. Four out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Monday reported having limited availability or nearing capacity for intensive care units.
There have been a total of 77,947 COVID-19 cases in Montana. Of those people infected 69,101 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.
Another 3,875 tests were completed by Tuesday to bring the statewide testing total to 762,854.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Tuesday update:
- Lewis and Clark with 87 (999 active)
- Cascade with 85 (1,435 active)
- Gallatin with 45 (300 active)
- Flathead with 39 (607 active)
- Yellowstone with 38 (2,251 active)
- Silver Bow with 36 (160 active)
- Missoula with 30 (381 active)
- Big Horn with 17 (159 active)
- Jefferson with 17 (101 active)
- Custer with 15 (73 active)
- Dawson with 13 (34 active)
- Lincoln with 13 (87 active)
- Beaverhead with 12 (40 active)
- Hill with 10 (87 active)
- Sanders with 10 (49 active)
- Lake with nine (84 active)
- Park with nine (124 active)
- Ravalli with eight (288 active)
- Glacier with seven (31 active)
- Deer Lodge with six (18 active)
- Roosevelt with five (100 active)
- Rosebud with five (24 active)
- Chouteau with four (22 active)
- Phillips with three (18 active)
- Pondera with three (12 active)
- Stillwater with three (34 active)
- Carbon with two (nine active)
- Fergus with two (60 active)
- Granite with two (21 active)
- Richland with two (34 active)
- Sheridan with two (eight active)
- Sweet Grass with two (11 active)
- Teton with two (12 active)
- Toole with two (13 active)
- Wheatland with two (19 active)
- Daniels with one (two active)
- Fallon with one (four active)
- Golden Valley with one (12 active)
- Liberty with one (two active)
- Madison with one (46 active)
- Musselshell with one (13 active)
- Valley with one (20 active)