Montana reports 556 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Montana reported 556 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 related deaths of 14 more people in an update Tuesday morning to the state case mapping and information website.

The new cases bring the statewide active case total to 7,951 and the death total to 895 people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 was reported to be 253. Montana has had 3,332 COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Four out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Monday reported having limited bed availability or nearing capacity, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report published by DPHHS. Four out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Monday reported having limited availability or nearing capacity for intensive care units.

There have been a total of 77,947 COVID-19 cases in Montana. Of those people infected 69,101 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.

Another 3,875 tests were completed by Tuesday to bring the statewide testing total to 762,854.