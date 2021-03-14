Montana reports 58 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 58 COVID-19 cases and no deaths in an update Sunday morning to the state case mapping and information website.

Active cases as of the update were at 1,040 and the death total remained unchanged from the previous day.

A total of 1,392 Montanans have died from COVID-19, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Montana were at 51 in the Sunday update. Total hospitalizations have reached 4,665.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A total of 139,242 Montanans were fully immunized by Sunday and 359,372 doses have been administered in the state.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Montana is 101,760. Of those people infected 99,328 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing issues related to contracting the virus.

Another 3,437 tests were completed by Sunday. The statewide testing total has reached 1,135,960.

Counties added the following number of cases in the Sunday update: