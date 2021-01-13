Montana reports 597 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Montana reported 597 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in an update Wednesday to the state case mapping and information website.
At the time of the update, Montana had 4,908 active cases and had reported 1,069 COVID-19 deaths, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
RiverStone Health reported the 172nd COVID-19 death in Yellowstone County in a press release Wednesday morning. The person who died was described as a woman in her 90s. She died Tuesday at an assisted living facility. The county also announced the death of a resident Tuesday. That person was described as a man in his 80s who died at a Billings hospital Sunday.
Yellowstone County has reported more COVID-19 cases and deaths than any other county in the state. Through the first 12 days of January COVID-19 has caused the deaths of seven people in the county.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that based on current data available as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, 78,350 vaccine doses had been distributed in Montana and 42,083 people had received their first vaccine dose.
That equates to 7,331 doses distributed per 100,000 population and 3,937 first doses received per 100,000 population.
As of the Wednesday update 199 people were actively hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Montana. Total hospitalizations in the state have reached 3,903 people.
Six out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Tuesday reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Six out of 10 large hospitals on Tuesday reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.
The state has reported 87,653 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 81,676 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.
Another 3,475 tests were completed by Wednesday to bring the state testing total to 855,069.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Wednesday update:
- Gallatin with 130 (572 active)
- Cascade with 97 (525 active)
- Yellowstone with 65 (1,080 active)
- Missoula with 62 (410 active)
- Flathead with 23 (367 active)
- Park with 21 (80 active)
- Big Horn with 20 (136 active)
- Madison with 18 (50 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 16 (535 active)
- Lake with 15 (100 active)
- Ravalli with 11 (104 active)
- Jefferson with 10 (58 active)
- Sanders with 10 (32 active)
- Hill with nine (82 active)
- Richland with eight (21 active)
- Silver Bow with eight (82 active)
- Beaverhead with seven (27 active)
- Fergus with seven (61 active)
- Lincoln with six (91 active)
- Deer Lodge with five (24 active)
- Carbon with four (26 active)
- Rosebud with four (28 active)
- Teton with four (16 active)
- Valley with four (42 active)
- Chouteau with three (24 active)
- Daniels with three (16 active)
- Musselshell with three (12 active)
- Powell with three (42 active)
- Stillwater with three (33 active)
- Broadwater with two (20 active)
- Custer with two (42 active)
- Golden Valley with two (six active)
- Granite with two (13 active)
- Liberty with two (two active)
- Judith Basin with one (three active)
- Mineral with one (eight active)
- Phillips with one (10 active)
- Pondera with one (17 active)
- Roosevelt with one (14 active)
- Sheridan with one (six active)
- Sweet Grass with one (nine active)
- Treasure with one (three active)