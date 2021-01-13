Montana reports 597 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Montana reported 597 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in an update Wednesday to the state case mapping and information website.

At the time of the update, Montana had 4,908 active cases and had reported 1,069 COVID-19 deaths, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

RiverStone Health reported the 172nd COVID-19 death in Yellowstone County in a press release Wednesday morning. The person who died was described as a woman in her 90s. She died Tuesday at an assisted living facility. The county also announced the death of a resident Tuesday. That person was described as a man in his 80s who died at a Billings hospital Sunday.

Yellowstone County has reported more COVID-19 cases and deaths than any other county in the state. Through the first 12 days of January COVID-19 has caused the deaths of seven people in the county.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that based on current data available as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, 78,350 vaccine doses had been distributed in Montana and 42,083 people had received their first vaccine dose.

That equates to 7,331 doses distributed per 100,000 population and 3,937 first doses received per 100,000 population.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}