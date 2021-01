Montana reports 602 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Montana reported 602 new COVID-19 cases and ten more deaths related to the disease in an update to the state case mapping and information website Wednesday morning.

The new cases bring the active case total in the state to 4,931. The state death total reached 1,015 people on Wednesday. On Tuesday the state exceeded 1,000 deaths.

Counties added the following number of deaths in the Wednesday update:

Cascade County with three (107 people total)

Custer County with one (10 people in total)

Lake County with one (17 people in total)

Missoula County with three (58 people in total)

Park County with one (seven people in total)

Phillips County with one (13 people in total)

A total of 219 active hospitalizations were reported Wednesday. The state has had 3,738 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Another 4,060 tests were completed by Wednesday to bring the state testing total to 817,142.

Counties added the following number of cases in the Wednesday update: