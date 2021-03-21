Montana reports 61 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 61 COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in an update Sunday morning to the state case mapping and information website.
Active cases in the state are at 1,003. The COVID-19 death total in the state is at 1,414 people.
Another 4,040 vaccine doses had been administered in the state by Sunday for a total of 404,866 doses administered. The number of Montanans fully immunized by vaccination increased by 2,269 for a total of 157,308 people.
Statewide active COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 49 people. The state has reported 4,716 COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.
Statewide there have been 103,060 COVID-19 cases reported. Of those people infected 100,643 are reported as recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.
Another 1,998 tests were completed by Sunday. The statewide testing total has reached 1,163,547.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Sunday update:
- Missoula with 16 (163 active)
- Yellowstone with 12 (143 active)
- Park with 10 (30 active)
- Flathead with seven (69 active)
- Lewis and Clark with four (70 active)
- Lake with three (23 active)
- Cascade with two (36 active)
- Richland with two (one active)
- Valley with two (15 active)
- Broadwater with one (six active)
- Silver Bow with one (50 active)
- Teton with one (four active)