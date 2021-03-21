Montana reports 61 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 61 COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in an update Sunday morning to the state case mapping and information website.

Active cases in the state are at 1,003. The COVID-19 death total in the state is at 1,414 people.

Another 4,040 vaccine doses had been administered in the state by Sunday for a total of 404,866 doses administered. The number of Montanans fully immunized by vaccination increased by 2,269 for a total of 157,308 people.

Statewide active COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 49 people. The state has reported 4,716 COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.

Statewide there have been 103,060 COVID-19 cases reported. Of those people infected 100,643 are reported as recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.

Another 1,998 tests were completed by Sunday. The statewide testing total has reached 1,163,547.

Counties added the following number of cases in the Sunday update:

Missoula with 16 (163 active)

Yellowstone with 12 (143 active)

Park with 10 (30 active)

Flathead with seven (69 active)

Lewis and Clark with four (70 active)

Lake with three (23 active)

Cascade with two (36 active)

Richland with two (one active)

Valley with two (15 active)

Broadwater with one (six active)

Silver Bow with one (50 active)

Teton with one (four active)

