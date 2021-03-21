 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana reports 61 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update
editor's pick topical alert top story

Montana reports 61 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

{{featured_button_text}}

Montana reported 61 COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in an update Sunday morning to the state case mapping and information website. 

Active cases in the state are at 1,003. The COVID-19 death total in the state is at 1,414 people. 

Another 4,040 vaccine doses had been administered in the state by Sunday for a total of 404,866 doses administered. The number of Montanans fully immunized by vaccination increased by 2,269 for a total of 157,308 people. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide active COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 49 people. The state has reported 4,716 COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic. 

Statewide there have been 103,060 COVID-19 cases reported. Of those people infected 100,643 are reported as recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. 

Another 1,998 tests were completed by Sunday. The statewide testing total has reached 1,163,547.

Counties added the following number of cases in the Sunday update:

  • Missoula with 16 (163 active)
  • Yellowstone with 12 (143 active)
  • Park with 10 (30 active)
  • Flathead with seven (69 active)
  • Lewis and Clark with four (70 active)
  • Lake with three (23 active)
  • Cascade with two (36 active)
  • Richland with two (one active)
  • Valley with two (15 active)
  • Broadwater with one (six active)
  • Silver Bow with one (50 active)
  • Teton with one (four active)

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Alaska’s COVID vaccination strategy is a success story

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News