Montana reports 62 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Montana reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and no additional COVID-19 deaths in an update Monday to the state case mapping and information website.

Active cases are at 1,112 statewide. Cumulative cases have reached 109,092. COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 1,574 Montanans.

Statewide 721,110 vaccine doses have been administered and 333,154 people are fully vaccinated.

Hospitals in the state are reporting 59 active COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been 5,022 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Another 748 COVID-19 tests were completed by Monday. Statewide 1,305,590 tests have been administered for COVID-19.

A total of 106,406 COVID-19 cases in Montana are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.

Counties added the following cases in the Monday update:

  • Park with 28 (56 active
  • Cascade with 14 (143 active)
  • Flathead with nine (137)
  • Missoula with four (57)
  • Lewis and Clark with three (87 active)
  • Toole with two (five active)
  • Broadwater with one (six active)
  • Jefferson with one (six active)

