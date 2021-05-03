Montana reports 62 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Montana reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and no additional COVID-19 deaths in an update Monday to the state case mapping and information website.

Active cases are at 1,112 statewide. Cumulative cases have reached 109,092. COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 1,574 Montanans.

Statewide 721,110 vaccine doses have been administered and 333,154 people are fully vaccinated.

Hospitals in the state are reporting 59 active COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been 5,022 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Another 748 COVID-19 tests were completed by Monday. Statewide 1,305,590 tests have been administered for COVID-19.

A total of 106,406 COVID-19 cases in Montana are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.

Counties added the following cases in the Monday update: