Montana reports 629 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Montana reported 629 COVID-19 cases and the deaths of 10 more people in an update Wednesday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
The deaths bring the statewide death total to 836 people. Active cases as of the Wednesday update were at 9,071.
As of last Friday weekly total case numbers in the state were comparable to what was reported in October when Montana averaged about 5,000 cases a week, according to a recent interim epidemiological analysis published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The state averaged about 7,000 cases a week in November and peaked in the middle of the month, according to the DPHHS report. A previous DPHHS report had Montana reporting about 6,000 cases a week during the last full week of November.
A total of 311 active hospitalizations were reported in the Wednesday update. The state has reported 3,153 total COVID-19 hospitalizations since March.
Five out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported being near capacity or having limited beds Tuesday. Six large hospitals in the state reported limited intensive care unit capacity or availability Tuesday.
There have been 74,644 total cases in the state. Of those people infected 64,737 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.
Another 3,320 tests were completed by Wednesday, bringing the statewide testing total to 736,059.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Wednesday update:
- Gallatin with 99 (349 active)
- Yellowstone with 65 (2,286 active)
- Missoula with 62 (821 active)
- Flathead with 58 (1,104 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 51 (916 active)
- Cascade with 41 (1,299 active)
- Dawson with 28 (111 active)
- Silver Bow with 24 (211 active)
- Park with 22 (178 active)
- Glacier with 18 (45 active)
- Custer with 17 (68 active)
- Beaverhead with 16 (57 active)
- Roosevelt with 15 (89 active)
- Hill with 13 (71 active)
- Ravalli with 13 (373 active)
- Mineral with nine (23 active)
- Lake with seven (112 active)
- Toole with seven (26 active)
- Jefferson with six (89 active)
- Lincoln with six (87 active)
- Sweet Grass with six (20 active)
- Phillips with five (26 active)
- Sanders with five (40 active)
- Pondera with four (22 active)
- Carter with three (11 active)
- Chouteau with three (14 active)
- Fergus with three (64 active)
- Rosebud with three (17 active)
- Teton with three (10 active)
- Big Horn with two (127 active)
- Fallon with two (three active)
- Power River with two (three active)
- Stillwater with two (34 active)
- Wibaux with two (14 active)
- Carbon with one (20 active)
- Deer Lodge with one (23 active)
- Golden Valley with one (nine active)
- McCone with one (four active)
- Richland with one (58 active)
- Valley with one (27 active)
- Wheatland with one (seven active)
This story will be updated.
