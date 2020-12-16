Montana reports 629 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Montana reported 629 COVID-19 cases and the deaths of 10 more people in an update Wednesday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

The deaths bring the statewide death total to 836 people. Active cases as of the Wednesday update were at 9,071.

As of last Friday weekly total case numbers in the state were comparable to what was reported in October when Montana averaged about 5,000 cases a week, according to a recent interim epidemiological analysis published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The state averaged about 7,000 cases a week in November and peaked in the middle of the month, according to the DPHHS report. A previous DPHHS report had Montana reporting about 6,000 cases a week during the last full week of November.

A total of 311 active hospitalizations were reported in the Wednesday update. The state has reported 3,153 total COVID-19 hospitalizations since March.

Five out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported being near capacity or having limited beds Tuesday. Six large hospitals in the state reported limited intensive care unit capacity or availability Tuesday.