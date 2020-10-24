Montana reports 647 more COVID-19 cases; active cases at 9,412

Montana added 647 COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to an update from the state’s case mapping and information website.

During the past week, the state has again set a record for the highest number of daily reports of the virus. An additional 12 deaths connected to the virus were also reported in Saturday morning’s update from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

The additional cases have the number of active cases at 9,412. A total of 294 Montana residents have died due to the virus.

The state’s mapping site showed Treasure County reporting its first death since the start of the pandemic, with 18 total cases confirmed.

Hill County reported three additional deaths to bring its total to 19. Flathead County, which currently has 719 active cases, also added three deaths due to COVID-19 for a total of 26.

According to Saturday’s update, 348 people throughout the state are hospitalized due to the virus. Since March, COVID-19 has sent 1,180 Montana residents to the hospital.