Montana reports 647 more COVID-19 cases; active cases at 9,412

Montana added 647 COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to an update from the state’s case mapping and information website.
During the past week, the state has again set a record for the highest number of daily reports of the virus. An additional 12 deaths connected to the virus were also reported in Saturday morning’s update from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
The additional cases have the number of active cases at 9,412. A total of 294 Montana residents have died due to the virus.
The state’s mapping site showed Treasure County reporting its first death since the start of the pandemic, with 18 total cases confirmed.
Hill County reported three additional deaths to bring its total to 19. Flathead County, which currently has 719 active cases, also added three deaths due to COVID-19 for a total of 26.
According to Saturday’s update, 348 people throughout the state are hospitalized due to the virus. Since March, COVID-19 has sent 1,180 Montana residents to the hospital.
The latest report on the state’s hospital capacity and equipment shows 80 people being treating in intensive care units statewide. At total of 48 people are on ventilators. As of Friday, the state had 330 additional ventilators, critical in treating a virus that attacks the lungs.
As of Saturday, the state has processed another 3,032 tests for COVID-19 to bring the overall total since the start of the pandemic to 464,032.
A total of 27,142 Montana residents have contracted the virus since health officials confirmed the first cases in March. Of those cases, 17,436 people have recovered, meeting the standard set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for someone with COVID-19 to leave isolation after contracting the virus.
The counties with the 10 highest active case totals in the state added the following number of cases in Saturday’s update:
• Yellowstone with 66 (1,954 active)
• Cascade with 18 (826 active)
• Missoula with 22 (785 active)
• Flathead with 67 (719 active)
• Glacier with six (651 active)
• Gallatin with 109 (628 active)
• Lewis and Clark with 33 (548 active)
• Hill with 12 (355 active)
• Roosevelt with 22 (335 active)
• Big Horn with 108 (233 active)
Other counties added the following number of cases Thursday on the state website:
• Ravalli with 21 (224 active)
• Silver Bow with 20 (167 active)
• Dawson with 14 (86 active)
• Stillwater with 14 (75 active)
• Beaverhead with 11 (38 active)
• Valley with 10 (73 active)
• Carbon with eight (41 active)
• Deer Lodge with eight (133 active)
• Carter with seven (41 active)
• Custer with seven (97 active)
• Lincoln with seven (79 active)
• Park with six (54 active)
• Blaine with five (149 active)
• Pondera with five (26 active)
• Broadwater with four (42 active)
• Meagher with four (14 active)
• Musselshell with four (44 active)
• Granite with three (35 active)
• Lake with three (213 active)
• Madison with three (29 active)
• Teton with three (30 active)
• Fergus with two (78 active)
• Garfield with two (two active)
• McCone with two (12 active)
• Sheridan with two (20 active)
• Sweet Grass with two (17 active)
• Daniels with one (14 active)
• Golden Valley with one (8 active)
• Richland with one (63 active)
• Toole with one (116 active)
• Treasure with one (seven active)
• Wheatland with one (29 active)
• Wibaux with one (18 active)
