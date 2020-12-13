Montana reports 691 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Sunday update

Montana reported 691 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 related deaths of two more people in an update to the state case mapping and information website Sunday morning.

Statewide there are 9,707 active cases and 818 people have now died because of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A total of 365 people were actively hospitalized Sunday morning. Total hospitalizations in the state since March are at 3,080 people.

Montana has had 73,303 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 62,778 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.

Another 3,806 tests were reported Monday for a total of 722,308.

Counties added the following number of cases in the Sunday update:

Yellowstone with 191 (2,469 active)

Flathead with 111 (1,126 active)

Lewis and Clark with 69 (945 active)

Missoula with 49 (762 active)

Gallatin with 47 (425 active)

Cascade with 46 (1,496 active)

Ravalli with 36 (411 active)

Richland with 22 (85 active)

Lake with 20 (108 active)

Silver Bow with 14 (243 active)

Lincoln with eight (94 active)

Powell with eight (28 active)

Sanders with eight (38 active)

Madison with seven (30 active)

Roosevelt with seven (78 active)

Hill with six (73 active)

Jefferson with six (118 active)

Beaverhead with five (60 active)

Mineral with five (23 active)

Musselshell with four (17 active)

Park with four (155 active)

Wheatland with three (seven active)

Big Horn with two (123 active)

Chouteau with two (21 active)

Golden Valley with two (six active)

Blaine with one (28 active)

Broadwater with one (49 active)

Carbon with one (30 active)

Carter with one (10 active)

Dawson with one (114 active)

Fergus with one (62 active)

Garfield with one (two active)

Stillwater with one (33 active)

Toole with one (18 active)

