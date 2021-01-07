Montana reports 713 COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

Montana added another 713 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in an update Thursday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
The new cases bring the statewide active case total to 4,916 and the new deaths bring the total to 1,038.
Counties added the following number of deaths in Thursday's update:
- Big Horn County with 11 deaths (69 people in total)
- Cascade County with eight deaths (115 people in total)
- Lewis and Clark County with one death (42 people in total)
- Phillips County with one death (14 people in total)
- Yellowstone County with two deaths (168 people in total)
A total of 208 people were actively hospitalized in the state as a result of COVID-19. There have been a total of 3,782 hospitalizations in the state.
Six out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Wednesday reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Four out of 10 large hospitals reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.
Montana has had 84,750 confirmed cases. Of those people infected 78,796 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.
Another 6,137 tests were completed by Thursday, bringing the state testing total to 823,279.
Counties added the following number of cases in Thursday's update:
- Yellowstone County with 120 cases (1,171 active)
- Gallatin County with 96 cases (510 active)
- Missoula County with 88 cases (358 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with 65 cases (560 active)
- Flathead County with 54 cases (433 active)
- Big Horn County with 52 cases (128 active)
- Cascade County with 23 cases (568 active)
- Hill County with 22 cases (96 active)
- Ravalli County with 18 cases (98 active)
- Lincoln County with 17 cases (79 active)
- Silver Bow County with 17 cases (91 active)
- Sanders County with 15 cases (25 active)
- Stillwater County with 10 cases (24 active)
- Custer County with nine cases (40 active)
- Fergus County with nine cases (49 active)
- Jefferson County with nine cases (55 active)
- Lake County with nine cases (75 active)
- Chouteau County with eight cases (24 active)
- Park County with eight cases (83 active)
- Carbon County with seven cases (27 active)
- Broadwater County with six cases (15 active)
- Powell County with five cases (26 active)
- Richland County with five cases (19 active)
- Rosebud County with five cases (25 active)
- Beaverhead County with four cases (31 active)
- Madison County with four cases (30 active)
- Phillips County with four cases (17 active)
- Treasure County with four cases (four active)
- Blaine County with three cases (10 active)
- Daniels County with two cases (seven active)
- Deer Lodge County with two cases (22 active)
- Glacier County with two cases (35 active)
- McCone County with two cases (four active)
- Sheridan County with two cases (10 active)
- Valley County with two cases (24 active)
- Garfield County with one case (one active)
- Meagher County with one case (three active)
- Roosevelt County with one case (26 active)
- Toole County with one case (three active)
- Wheatland County with one case (21 active)