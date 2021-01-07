Montana reports 713 COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

Montana added another 713 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in an update Thursday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

The new cases bring the statewide active case total to 4,916 and the new deaths bring the total to 1,038.

Counties added the following number of deaths in Thursday's update:

Big Horn County with 11 deaths (69 people in total)

Cascade County with eight deaths (115 people in total)

Lewis and Clark County with one death (42 people in total)

Phillips County with one death (14 people in total)

Yellowstone County with two deaths (168 people in total)

A total of 208 people were actively hospitalized in the state as a result of COVID-19. There have been a total of 3,782 hospitalizations in the state.

Six out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Wednesday reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Four out of 10 large hospitals reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.