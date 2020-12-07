Montana reports 720 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Montana reported 720 COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths Monday morning in an update to the state's case mapping and information website.
The new cases bring the statewide active case total to 17,197. Statewide COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 742 people, according to data collected by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Of those deaths more than 320 were reported in November.
Yellowstone County was among those counties reporting additional deaths Monday. A total of 127 people have died in Yellowstone Count as a result of COVID-19, which is more than any county in the state. The state website does not yet reflect all of those deaths and instead shows 123 deaths.
RiverStone Health in a press release Monday morning provided some information about the people who recently died.
Last Thursday a man in his 80s died in a Yellowstone County home. The same day a woman in her 70s died at a county nursing home. Then on Saturday a woman in her 70s died at a Billings hospital, according to RiverStone.
A total of 492 people were actively hospitalized, according to the Monday update. Montana has reported 2,875 total hospitalizations.
There have been 68,591 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana. Of those people infected 50,652 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to their illness.
A recent DPHHS interim epidemiological analysis of COVID-19 cases in Montana showed that weekly case totals had begun to drop by the end of November. The analysis is based on data current through Nov. 27.
Montana reached 500 total cases by June before case growth became exponential, according to the analysis. Case growth slowed through August before showing exponential growth again in September. In October, the state averaged 5,000 cases every week.
The first week of November, the state reported about 6,000 cases. The following week the state reported nearly 7,000 cases. The week after that the state reported more than 8,000 cases in a week. The week of Nov. 21 through Nov. 27 Montana reported about 6,000 cases.
The state through Nov. 27 had outbreaks in 780 different congregate settings. Schools account for 472 of those, followed by 148 assisted living facilities and 108 long-term care facilities.
Congregate setting outbreaks have been tied to 9,441 cases in Montana, or about 15% of all cases over the period covered in the DPHHS analysis.
Support Local Journalism
Of those people infected in congregate settings, 260 had died by Nov. 27, with 97% of those deaths happening at assisted living facilities and long-term care facilities, according to DPHHS.
The state death total was at 671 people when the analysis was conducted, meaning about 38% of COVID-19 deaths in the state have been tied to congregate settings.
COVID-19 cases in Montana have been found most often in people in their 20s. That age group accounts for 19% of known cases, followed by people in their 30s who account for 16% of cases, people in their 40s who account for 14% of cases and people in their 50s who account for 13% of cases.
Of cases reviewed in the analysis, 52% of people infected were female and 48% were male. For the 77% of cases for which race was known, 80% of people identified as white, 15% as American Indian, Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander and 6% identified as African American, Asian or "other races," the report says. Native Americans make up 7% of Montana's population but represent 15% of COVID-19 cases reviewed in the analysis, the report notes.
For cases in which ethnicity information was available 96% of people identified as non-Hispanic and 4% identified as Hispanic, according to the report.
Montanans between the ages of 29 and 102 years old have died as a result of COVID-19. Of those people who died, 56% were men. Of the 578 deaths reviewed in the DPHHS analysis for which race was known 68% of people who died had identified as white, 27% as Native American and 6% as "African American or other race," the DPHHS report says.
Through Nov. 27 half of Montanans hospitalized with COVID-19 were between the ages of 57 and 78 years old. Broken down by race, the DPHHS analysis reports that 6% of Native Americans, 6% of African Americans and 5% of people identifying as white who have been infected with COVID-19 needed to be hospitalized at some point.
DPHHS had pre-existing and underlying condition information available for 58% hospitalized patients. Out of that group of people 81% indicated they had at least one pre-existing condition. Of those people 37% had hypertension and 28% had diabetes. The DPHHS analysis notes that those conditions are not mutually exclusive.
For people who have died in Montana as a result of COVID-19, the DPHHS epidemiological analysis had pre-existing and underlying condition information for 59% of them. Of those people, 83% indicated they had at least one pre-existing condition. For 40% of people who died hypertension was listed. For 28% of people who died diabetes was listed. The DPHHS analysis notes that those conditions are not mutually exclusive.
Another 4,549 tests were completed by Monday, bringing the statewide testing total to 692,763.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Monday update:
- Yellowstone with 213 (5,381 active)
- Flathead with 77 (2,075 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 75 (1,789 active)
- Cascade with 71 (2,492 active)
- Missoula with 54 (971 active)
- Silver Bow with 40 (467 active)
- Custer with 31 (112 active)
- Fergus with 21 (188 active)
- Gallatin with 20 (578 active)
- Ravalli with 16 (608 active)
- Jefferson with 14 (96 active)
- Richland with 11 (323 active)
- Park with 10 (189 active)
- Blaine with seven (30 active)
- Roosevelt with six (81 active)
- Sweet Grass with six (26 active)
- Beaverhead with five (54 active)
- Hill with five (136 active)
- Lincoln with five (144 active)
- Carbon with four (29 active)
- Fallon with four (19 active)
- Glacier with four (34 active)
- Pondera with four (33 active)
- Dawson with three (75 active)
- Wheatland with three (10 active)
- Mineral with two (27 active)
- Teton with two (45 active)
- Big Horn with one (211 active)
- Deer Lodge with one (29 active)
- Lake with one (182 active)
- Liberty with one (13 active)
- Phillips with one (59 active)
- Toole with one (36 active)
- Valley with one (41 active)
This story will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.