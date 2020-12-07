Montana reports 720 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

COVID-19 cases in Montana have been found most often in people in their 20s. That age group accounts for 19% of known cases, followed by people in their 30s who account for 16% of cases, people in their 40s who account for 14% of cases and people in their 50s who account for 13% of cases.

Of cases reviewed in the analysis, 52% of people infected were female and 48% were male. For the 77% of cases for which race was known, 80% of people identified as white, 15% as American Indian, Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander and 6% identified as African American, Asian or "other races," the report says. Native Americans make up 7% of Montana's population but represent 15% of COVID-19 cases reviewed in the analysis, the report notes.

For cases in which ethnicity information was available 96% of people identified as non-Hispanic and 4% identified as Hispanic, according to the report.

Montanans between the ages of 29 and 102 years old have died as a result of COVID-19. Of those people who died, 56% were men. Of the 578 deaths reviewed in the DPHHS analysis for which race was known 68% of people who died had identified as white, 27% as Native American and 6% as "African American or other race," the DPHHS report says.