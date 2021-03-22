Montana reports 73 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Montana added 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as the number of people fully vaccinated against the virus neared 160,000.

Active cases in the state are at 974 as of Monday, that's compared to 1,041 last Monday and 1,601 two weeks ago. The death total remained at 1,414, according to the state's case mapping and information website.

Another 1,463 vaccine doses were administered by Monday, and increase of 44,110 doses since last Monday.

In total the state has administered 406,329 doses. Of that, 158,085 Montanans are fully immunized.

The number of people hospitalized to the virus increased to 51, up from 49 the previous day. In total, there have been 4,718 hospitalizations due to the virus.

