Montana reports 73 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Montana added 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as the number of people fully vaccinated against the virus neared 160,000.
Active cases in the state are at 974 as of Monday, that's compared to 1,041 last Monday and 1,601 two weeks ago. The death total remained at 1,414, according to the state's case mapping and information website.
Another 1,463 vaccine doses were administered by Monday, and increase of 44,110 doses since last Monday.
In total the state has administered 406,329 doses. Of that, 158,085 Montanans are fully immunized.
The number of people hospitalized to the virus increased to 51, up from 49 the previous day. In total, there have been 4,718 hospitalizations due to the virus.
Montana has reported 103,098 cumulative COVID-19 cases since last March. Of those people infected, 100,710 are considered to be recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing issues related to contracting the virus.
Another 1,101 COVID-19 tests were completed by Monday. The statewide testing total has reached 1,164,648.
Counties added the following number of cases in Monday's update:
- Cascade County with 49 (41 active)
- Flathead County with 10 (68 active)
- Yellowstone County with five (128 active)
- Missoula County with two (140 active)
- Sanders County with two (three active)
- Carbon County with one (six active)
- Hill County with one (five active)
- Jefferson County with one (12 active)
- Lincoln County with one (13 active)
- Silver Bow County with one (51 active)