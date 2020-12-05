Montana reports 743 COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths

The new cases added Saturday put the number of active cases in Montana to 16,425.

Since the start of the pandemic, 67,069 have tested positive for the virus, 49,910 of whom have recovered. Those who have recovered have met the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be safely removed from isolation without threatening others. That does not necessarily mean that they are free from the detrimental effects of COVID-19, such as fatigue, body aches and shortness of breath.

COVID-19 had 466 people hospitalized in Montana for treatment, bringing the total number hospitalized since the start of the pandemic to nearly 3,000. Six of the state’s largest hospitals reported to have 70% or more of their beds occupied with patients, according to a status update published Friday. Benefits Hospital in Great Falls and Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital had only six and eight open beds, respectively.