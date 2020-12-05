Montana reports 743 COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths

Montana reported 743 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, along with seven more deaths due to the respiratory virus, according to the latest update to the state’s case mapping and information website.
The deaths tallied so far bring the statewide total to 734 people, with more than half of those being reported during the past four weeks. Information on the state’s mapping website comes from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The seven deaths reported in Saturday’s update were from the following counties:
• Cascade with one (76 total)
• Yellowstone with two (122 total)
• Custer with one (seven total)
• Fergus with two (five total)
• Missoula with one (44 total)
The majority of deaths in in the state have occurred at assisted living facilities and long-term care facilities, according to an epidemiologist report published by the DPHHS at the end of November. Montana ranked the fourth worst state in the country in COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 population, a White House Coronavirus Task Force report provided to governors showed this week.
The new cases added Saturday put the number of active cases in Montana to 16,425.
Since the start of the pandemic, 67,069 have tested positive for the virus, 49,910 of whom have recovered. Those who have recovered have met the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be safely removed from isolation without threatening others. That does not necessarily mean that they are free from the detrimental effects of COVID-19, such as fatigue, body aches and shortness of breath.
COVID-19 had 466 people hospitalized in Montana for treatment, bringing the total number hospitalized since the start of the pandemic to nearly 3,000. Six of the state’s largest hospitals reported to have 70% or more of their beds occupied with patients, according to a status update published Friday. Benefits Hospital in Great Falls and Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital had only six and eight open beds, respectively.
In Yellowstone County, the medical hub for Southeastern Montana and the surrounding states, COVID-19 patients made up almost half of those in the intensive care unit at the Billings Clinic as of Friday. Of the 20 people in the ICU at St. Vincent Health Care, 11 were being treated for the virus.
The 7,321 tests processed by the state bring the total since March to 682,583, according to Saturday’s update.
Counties added the following number of cases in Saturday’s update:
• Yellowstone County with 109 (4,989 active)
• Gallatin with 97 (567 active)
• Missoula with 93 (1,050 active)
• Lewis and Clark with 85 (1,686 active)
• Flathead with 57 (1,992 active)
• Ravalli with 46 (555 active)
• Cascade with 41 (2,318 active)
• Dawson with 16 (68 active)
• Lake with 15 (181 active)
• Silver Bow with 14 (501 active)
• Fergus with 12 (151 active)
• Jefferson with 12 (83 active)
• Beaverhead with 11 (50 active)
• Lincoln with 11 (160 active)
• Big Horn with 10 (206 active)
• Hill with 10 (153 active)
• Valley with 10 (56 active)
• Teton with nine (55 active)
• Musselshell with eight (41 active)
• Roosevelt with seven (78 active)
• Deer Lodge with six (35 active)
• Blaine with five (37 active)
• Custer with five (87 active)
• Madison with five (34 active)
• McCone with five (11 active)
• Chouteau with four (33 active)
• Fallon with four (15 active)
• Phillips with four (66 active)
• Rosebud with four (38 active)
• Daniels with three (19 active)
• Granite with three (26 active)
• Broadwater with two (41 active)
• Carbon with two (30 active)
• Mineral with two (23 active)
• Park with two (163 active)
• Petroleum with two (four active)
• Sheridan with two (29 active)
• Stillwater with two (98 active)
• Sweet Grass with two (28 active)
• Garfield with one (six active)
• Glacier with one (27 active)
• Toole with one (37 active)
• Treasure with one (eight active)
• Wheatland with one (seven active)
• Wibaux with one (eight active)
