Montana reports 747 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

A total of 490 people were reported to be actively hospitalized statewide. There have been 2,963 total hospitalizations reported in the state.

Since March there have been 70,133 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana. Of those people infected 52,068 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.