Montana reports 747 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Montana reported 747 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths Wednesday in an update to the state's case mapping and information website.
Statewide the update shows 17,294 active cases and 771 total deaths.
A total of 490 people were reported to be actively hospitalized statewide. There have been 2,963 total hospitalizations reported in the state.
Since March there have been 70,133 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana. Of those people infected 52,068 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.
Another 2,590 tests were completed by Wednesday, bringing the statewide testing total to 699,468.
Counties added the following number of cases Wednesday:
- Gallatin with 131 (573 active)
- Yellowstone with 81 (5,537 active)
- Missoula with 72 (890 active)
- Flathead with 71 (1,961 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 43 (1,906 active)
- Cascade with 33 (2,588 active)
- Rosebud with 31 (37 active)
- Dawson with 30 (87 active)
- Lake with 30 (276 active)
- Big Horn with 23 (219 active)
- Ravalli with 22 (580 active)
- Hill with 19 (118 active)
- Stillwater with 14 (62 active)
- Glacier with 11 (34 active)
- Park with 11 (206 active)
- Lincoln with 10 (148 active)
- Silver Bow with 10 (474 active)
- Sheridan with nine (22 active)
- Custer with eight (78 active)
- Deer Lodge with seven (31 active)
- Phillips with seven (58 active)
- Roosevelt with seven (97 active)
- Teton with seven (36 active)
- Beaverhead with five (45 active)
- Chouteau with five (27 active)
- Jefferson with five (80 active)
- Broadwater with four (40 active)
- Fallon with four (12 active)
- Fergus with four (150 active)
- McCone with four (13 active)
- Pondera with four (30 active)
- Toole with four (42 active)
- Blaine with three (33 active)
- Wibaux with three (six active)
- Granite with two (18 active)
- Sweet Grass with two (28 active)
- Valley with two (43 active)
- Carbon with one (29 active)
- Daniels with one (14 active)
- Liberty with one (14 active)
- Madison with one (41 active)
- Mineral with one (20 active)
- Powell with one (102 active)
- Richland with one (357 active)
- Sanders with one (37 active)
- Wheatland with one (seven active)
This story will be updated.
