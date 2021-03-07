Montana reports 75 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 75 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in an update Sunday morning to the state case mapping and information website.

The state has reported 1,381 COVID-19 deaths among residents. The active case total was at 1,590 Sunday morning.

By Sunday the total number of vaccine doses administered in Montana had increased by more than 3,000 for a total of 306,939 doses administered. The number of people fully vaccinated increased by 2,644 to 114,755.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 63. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 4,630 in the Sunday update.

Six out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or nearing capacity as of a Friday snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Three out of 10 large hospitals in Montana reported having limited intensive care unit availability or nearing capacity.