Montana reports 766 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Montana reported 766 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 deaths of 13 people in an update Thursday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

The deaths bring the statewide death total to 849 people. Active cases as of the update were at 9,241.

As of last Friday, weekly total case numbers in the state were comparable to what was reported in October when Montana averaged about 5,000 cases a week, according to a recent interim epidemiological analysis published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The state averaged about 7,000 cases a week in November and peaked in the middle of the month, according to the DPHHS report. A previous DPHHS report had Montana reporting about 6,000 cases a week during the last full week of November.

A total of 306 people were active hospitalized, according to the update. Montana has had 3,199 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported.

Statewide there have been 75,483 confirmed cases. Of those cases 65,393 people are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for someone with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.