Montana reports 766 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Montana reported 766 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 deaths of 13 people in an update Thursday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
The deaths bring the statewide death total to 849 people. Active cases as of the update were at 9,241.
As of last Friday, weekly total case numbers in the state were comparable to what was reported in October when Montana averaged about 5,000 cases a week, according to a recent interim epidemiological analysis published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The state averaged about 7,000 cases a week in November and peaked in the middle of the month, according to the DPHHS report. A previous DPHHS report had Montana reporting about 6,000 cases a week during the last full week of November.
A total of 306 people were active hospitalized, according to the update. Montana has had 3,199 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported.
Statewide there have been 75,483 confirmed cases. Of those cases 65,393 people are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for someone with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.
Another 6,481 tests were completed by Thursday, bringing the statewide testing total to 742,540.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Thursday update:
- Yellowstone with 104 (2,372 active)
- Flathead with 98 (1,086 active)
- Cascade with 77 (1,363 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 73 (910 active)
- Gallatin with 66 (348 active)
- Silver Bow with 40 (196 active)
- Missoula with 39 (847 active)
- Ravalli with 24 (349 active)
- Big Horn with 20 (141 active)
- Roosevelt with 19 (97 active)
- Richland with 18 (56 active)
- Glacier with 16 (46 active)
- Dawson with 15 (95 active)
- Beaverhead with 14(72 active)
- Hill with 13 (75 active)
- Jefferson with 12 (98 active)
- Lincoln with 11 (94 active)
- Sanders with 11 (41 active)
- Broadwater with nine (48 active)
- Lake with nine (116 active)
- Mineral with nine (30 active)
- Phillips with seven (31 active)
- Chouteau with six (17 active)
- Fergus with six (69 active)
- Custer with five (73 active)
- Deer Lodge with four (23 active)
- McCone with four (eight active)
- Powell with four (23 active)
- Rosebud with four (19 active)
- Carbon with three (19 active)
- Park with three (181 active)
- Sheridan with three (22 active)
- Sweet Grass with three (20 active)
- Blaine with two (23 active)
- Garfield with two (four active)
- Stillwater with two (22 active)
- Teton with two (10 active)
- Toole with two (26 active)
- Valley with two (28 active)
- Golden Valley with one (10 active)
- Judith Basin with one (five active)
- Musselshell with one (15 active)
- Prairie with one (four active)
- Wibaux with one (13 active)
This story will be updated.
