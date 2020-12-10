Montana reports 779 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Montana reported 779 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in an update Thursday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

Statewide the update shows 17,117 active cases and the deaths of 781 people total as a result of COVID-19.

Active hospitalizations were at 488 people in the update. Since March there have been 3,003 people reported to be hospitalized in the state because of COVID-19.

The state has had 70,892 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 52,994 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for people with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.

Another 3,057 tests were completed by Thursday, bringing the statewide testing total to 702,525.

Counties added the following number of cases Thursday: