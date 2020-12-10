Montana reports 779 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Montana reported 779 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in an update Thursday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
Statewide the update shows 17,117 active cases and the deaths of 781 people total as a result of COVID-19.
Active hospitalizations were at 488 people in the update. Since March there have been 3,003 people reported to be hospitalized in the state because of COVID-19.
The state has had 70,892 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 52,994 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for people with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.
Another 3,057 tests were completed by Thursday, bringing the statewide testing total to 702,525.
Counties added the following number of cases Thursday:
- Yellowstone with 147 (5,682 active)
- Gallatin with 109 (638 active)
- Flathead with 77 (1,902 active)
- Cascade with 56 (2,627 active)
- Missoula with 48 (846 active)
- Silver Bow with 39 (459 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 31 (1,639 active)
- Lake with 20 (285 active)
- Lincoln with 17 (157 active)
- Powell with 16 (108 active)
- Rosebud with 16 (32 active)
- Dawson with 15 (85 active)
- Ravalli with 15 (567 active)
- Big Horn with 13 (212 active)
- Toole with 13 (54 active)
- Phillips with 11 (49 active)
- Beaverhead with 10 (51 active)
- Fergus with 10 (125 active)
- Jefferson with 10 (83 active)
- Valley with 10 (49 active)
- Hill with nine (119 active)
- Roosevelt with nine (95 active)
- Sheridan with nine (29 active)
- Carbon with eight (29 active)
- Madison with eight (48 active)
- Deer Lodge with six (35 active)
- Sanders with six (39 active)
- Broadwater with four (44 active)
- Chouteau with four (28 active)
- Blaine with three (24 active)
- Carter with three (five active)
- Custer with three (75 active)
- Mineral with three (20 active)
- Prairie with three (14 active)
- Sweet Grass with three (26 active)
- Teton with three (36 active)
- McCone with two (10 active)
- Park with two (193 active)
- Pondera with two (28 active)
- Wibaux with two (eight active)
- Daniels with one (nine active)
- Glacier with one (31 active)
- Judith Basin with one (15 active)
- Richland with one (357 active)
This story will be updated.
